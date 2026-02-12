StepStone Group Inc: StepStone Group partners with Utmost

Unlocking private market diversification and growth potential for British savers

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a leading global private markets investment firm, announced today it is partnering with Utmost, a leading global provider of insurance-based wealth solutions. This provides Utmost's UK-based clients with access to StepStone's entire suite of evergreen global private markets strategies across Private Equity, Venture Capital & Growth, Private Credit, and Private Infrastructure.

StepStone leverages a global perspective on private markets and relationships with a range of experienced investment managers across different investment strategies. Through this partnership, UK investors will be able to diversify their portfolios and have the ability to improve their long-term financial outcomes. This will support not only their own goals but also broader government-backed initiatives designed to encourage investment in unlisted equities and private markets.

"We're delighted to announce this partnership with Utmost, which will provide its clients with access to a broad range of private markets strategies that support the flexibility and diversification that modern portfolios demand. This comes at a time when interest from UK Wealth Managers in Private Markets continues to grow, with the time horizon of the unit-linked insurance policies offered by Utmost closely aligned with the longer-term investment horizons of our evergreen semi-liquid fund range," said Bob Long, CEO at StepStone Private Wealth Solutions.

Stephen Atkinson, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Utmost, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Stepstone to provide our clients with access to its suite of evergreen products. As more of our clients are looking to the private market to diversify their portfolios, we are committed to supporting access to complex assets through our unit-linked wealth solutions. This partnership marks an important step in our ambition to broaden the range of high-quality investment opportunities available to advisers and policyholders."

StepStone continues to build on strong momentum in its private wealth business, tripling its AUM in the past fifteen months, driven by growing global demand for evergreen funds and new investment solutions.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $811 billion of total capital, including $220 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

About Utmost

Utmost is a leading global provider of insurance-based wealth solutions with assets under administration of £107.1bn as at 30 June 2025. Utmost provides trusted, unit-linked offerings designed to help clients manage and preserve their wealth globally.