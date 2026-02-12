Anzeige
12.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Nilörngruppen: Nilörn Interim Report Q4, 2025

Period October - December

  • Order intake increased by 5 per cent to MSEK 251 (238), attributable to a major order of MSEK 18 that was received in the third quarter last year in the fourth quarter this year.
  • Net sales in SEK decreased by 6 percent to MSEK 219 (232)
  • Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 246, representing an underlying organic increase of 6 percent
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 8.1 (19.5)
  • One-off and currency-related costs amounted to MSEK 3.3.
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 7.1 (19.1)
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 5.0 (13.8)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.44 (1.21)

Period January - December

  • Order intake increased by 1 percent and amounted to MSEK 946 (935)
  • Net sales in SEK remained unchanged and amounted to MSEK 945 (945)
  • Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 1 012, representing an underlying organic increase of 7 percent
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 73.4 (82.9)
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 67.2 (78.0)
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 50.5 (58.9)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.43 (5.17)

Significant events during the quarter

  • One-off and currency-related costs have impacted earnings by a total of MSEK 3.3, the majority of which is attributable to personnel-related measures.
  • Nilörn has established a subsidiary in the Netherlands and recruited a salesperson, who has extensive and successful industry experience.

Significant events after the quarter

  • The Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting an unchanged dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share, corresponding to MSEK 17.1.
  • The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved the Nilörn Group's science-based climate targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

A presentation will be held via Teams 12/02 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

Contacts

Krister Magnusson
CEO
krister.magnusson@nilorn.com
+46 704-852 114

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 12 February 2026

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: www.nilorn.com.

