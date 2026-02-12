BEWI ASA: BEWI - Results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025

Continued volume growth and improved profitability

BEWI, a leading provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions, today reports its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. For the fourth quarter, net sales reached 197.2 million euro, up 3 per cent from the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10 per cent to 21.0 million euro.

For the full year 2025, net sales grew by 3 per cent to 796.2 million euro, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 12 per cent to 81.7 million euro.

"2025 was a year of strategic and operational progress for BEWI. Entering the final quarter, we built on the positive momentum seen in previous quarters. This includes volume growth across segments and a solid increase in profitability, despite lower market prices and cautious building and construction markets", says Christian Bekken, CEO of BEWI ASA.

The Packaging & Components segment delivered strong results for the quarter, with sales growth of 13 per cent and adjusted EBITDA up 25 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The positive development was supported by strong sales growth for HVAC and automotive components.

The Insulation & Construction segment recorded slightly higher volumes, particularly in the Nordics and Baltics, while net sales were impacted by the lower EPS market prices.

The Circular segment reported higher volumes and sales, along with a steady increase in recycled GPPS production.

"We are particularly pleased with the Packaging & Components segment, which delivered nearly 20 per cent EBITDA growth in 2025 and a margin above 15 per cent, driven by growth across key end markets," Bekken adds.

BEWI's priority going forward is continued profitability improvement. Efficiency measures across the supply chain, combined with completed strategic and financial transactions in 2025, position the group well to strengthen performance further.

"I would like to extend my sincere thank you to the employees across BEWI for their dedication throughout 2025. Their efforts enabled consistent improvements and strengthened market positions," Bekken concludes.

Please find attached the report for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, the presentation of the results, and the financials spreadsheet.

CEO Christian Bekken, CFO Marie Danielsson, and Head of strategic functions Stein Inge Liasjø will present the results from 10:30 today at the conference centre at House of Oslo (VIA Oslo) in Ruseløkkveien 34. The presentation will also be broadcasted through a live webcast. The link to the webcast is available from BEWI's homepage www.bewi.com, and a recording of the webcast will be made available.

