Camurus AB: Camurus' Full Year Report 2025

"Fourth quarter performance paves the way for a productive 2026"

Fourth quarter and full year summary

October - December

Total revenues decreased 16% (3% at CER 1 ) to SEK 464 (553) million, impacted by a one-time repurchase of inventory of 93 MSEK due to a change of the UK distribution model at the end of the period

Product sales decreased 27% (17% at CER 1 ) to SEK 342 (469) million

Royalties increased 47% (82% at CER 1 ) to SEK 122 (83) million

Profit before tax decreased 32% (0% at CER 1 ) to SEK 127 (186) million

The cash position at the end of the quarter was SEK 3.7 (2.9) billion

European launch of Oczyesa ® for the treatment of acromegaly initiated in Germany

New Drug Application for Oclaiz for the treatment of acromegaly resubmitted to the US FDA

Positive topline Phase 1b results for monthly semaglutide depot (CAM2056) in participants with overweight or obesity

Camurus and Gubra entered collaboration and license agreement to develop a long-acting treatment for hypoparathyroidism

January - December

Total revenues grew 21% (30% at CER 1 ) to SEK 2,265 (1,868) million

Product sales increased 6% (12% at CER 1 ) to SEK 1,752 (1,654) million

Royalties increased 87% (113% at CER 1 ) to SEK 396 (212) million

) to SEK 396 (212) million Profit before tax increased 69% (98% at CER1) to SEK 933 (553) million

Financial outlook 20262

Revenues SEK 2.6 to 2.9 billion, midpoint +21% vs. 2025

Operating result SEK 0.9 to 1.2 billion, midpoint +20% vs. 2025

At constant exchange rate Includes revenues from product sales (including royalty and relevant sales milestones), but excludes potential licensing revenues from new and existing development partnerships

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO:

"Camurus demonstrated solid performance in the fourth quarter, marked by increased patient uptake of Buvidal® and Brixadi® and the launch of Oczyesa® in Germany. Total revenues and profit were at the low end of forecasts, mainly due to a change to the UK distribution model and FX headwinds. In the R&D pipeline, the New Drug Application for Oclaiz for the treatment of acromegaly was resubmitted to the US FDA. The SORENTO study advanced in neuroendocrine tumors, and our Phase 1b study showed that monthly semaglutide (CAM2056) resulted in faster and greater body weight and blood glucose reductions compared to currently marketed weekly product, Wegovy®, with a similar safety and tolerability profile. Additionally, a new partnership was entered with Gubra for the development of long-acting parathyroid hormone analogues."

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

