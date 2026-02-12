EDAN Instruments, Inc.: EDAN Connects Clinical Practice and Innovation at 2026 WHX Dubai and WHX Labs Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ) participated in WHX Dubai (Formerly Arab Health) and WHX Labs Dubai (Formerly Medlab Middle East), presenting a comprehensive portfolio of medical solutions across multiple clinical disciplines. With an expected attendance of over 235,000 visitors at WHX Dubai and 35,000 at WHX Labs Dubai, the two events brought together healthcare professionals, partners, and industry stakeholders from around the world. This year, WHX Dubai took place at Dubai's newly expanded venue, underscoring its continued growth as an international healthcare platform for cross-border exchange and professional dialogue.

"Dubai's role goes far beyond that of a regional marketplace," said Brian He, senior regional sales director of EDAN. "Its policy environment, infrastructure, and global connectivity allow medical ideas, technologies, and standards to move efficiently across regions. Participating in WHX Dubai places EDAN within this global exchange, at a time when healthcare systems are being reshaped by demographic change, evolving clinical needs, and a complex international landscape."

In OBGYN, EDAN presented a comprehensive portfolio covering fetal and maternal monitoring, intrapartum imaging, endoscopy, colposcopy, and pelvic floor rehabilitation, demonstrating its ongoing development of an integrated solution for obstetric and gynecologic care. The exhibits addressed a broad range of clinical scenarios, from labor and delivery to minimally invasive procedures and routine women's health examinations.

EDAN's Ultrasound portfolio addressed diverse clinical scenarios. The Acclarix AX9 portable ultrasound system supported flexible bedside and point-of-care use, while the Acclarix LX85, the first cart-based system featuring the SynSight zone sonography platform, delivered enhanced image performance together with intelligent measurement toolkits to support diagnosis and streamline routine scanning workflows.

In Patient Monitoring, EDAN highlighted the iV100, which functions both as a transport monitor and as a multi-parameter module within the iV Series. With real-time PresCCO continuous cardiac output, advanced parameters, and clinical assistive applications, the iV Series supports precise and efficient critical care across varied clinical environments.

For Cardiology, EDAN presented its Next-Gen 12-Lead ECG family, including the SE-1202 and SE-1201 Pro, combining improved usability, measurement accuracy, and robust connectivity to support efficient workflows and confident clinical decision-making.

At WHX Labs Dubai, held at a separate venue, EDAN's IVD solutions attracted strong interest. The newly introduced H90 Series 6-part auto hematology analyzer with RET detection demonstrated its advanced platform for precision testing, while POCT solutions were led by the EDAN i500 blood gas and chemistry analyzer, delivering full benchtop capabilities in a compact design.

About EDAN

Edan Instruments, Inc. is a healthcare company dedicated to improving the human condition by delivering value-driven innovation in medical devices and solutions. With a portfolio that spans Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic ECG, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ultrasound Imaging, Point-of-Care Testing, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and Animal Health. Follow EDAN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

