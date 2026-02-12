Chinese and Japanese language versions of the Sisvel corporate website are now live, delivering an enhanced experience for users in two of the world's key technology markets. The move also reflects the growing role of Asia-based innovators and implementers in Sisvel licensing programmes.

The localised sites will enable more SEP licensing stakeholders to access patent pool information and programme details in their native languages. All versions of the website will be updated continuously to carry the full range of Sisvel news and insights.

"Sisvel is deeply embedded in the markets where we operate," says Sisvel Executive Head of Brand Giulia Dini. "Our expanded online presence in Asia, which also includes the recent launch of an official WeChat channel, aligns with our growing physical footprint in the region. We look forward to driving the global conversation on patent licensing and innovation."

In 2025, Sisvel appointed senior executives to run its operations in Japan and China. The company also opened an office in Shenzhen, its first in mainland China.

Access to the new websites can be found here:

Chinese: www.sisvel.cn

Japanese: www.sisvel.jp

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

