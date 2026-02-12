In today's rapidly developing field of nanotechnology, Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology stands out in the global nano market with its four outstanding technological capabilities: "low temperature, high temperature, high pressure, and liquid." Chairman Xiao Chih-Yuan states, "We utilize diversified material equipment to achieve nano-level materials and mass production capability, unique on a global scale."

New Taipei City, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology has announced a major production breakthrough with the successful mass manufacturing of fertilizers under 100 nanometers, achieving a production capacity of 750 kilograms every eight hours. The milestone marks a significant advancement in scalable nanomaterial manufacturing and positions the company at the forefront of global nano-enabled agricultural solutions.

Chairman Xiao noted, "More than a decade ago, I first recognized the potential of nanotechnology and began developing related equipment, aiming to scale this pioneering technology to mass production. Initially, the production capacity was only 30 kilograms of 300 nanometer products every 8 hours. Lazuriton's diversified material equipment features four technologies-'low temperature, high temperature, high pressure, and liquid'-allowing us to manufacture our own nano equipment. This enables us to cover the entire industrial chain and realize the nanofication and mass production of various materials, making Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology a global leader in producing all nanomaterials."

Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology's nano mass production capabilities have been applied in a series of products, including materials, high-protein foods, cow chaste compound, and cosmetics, and are entering the semiconductor and industrial nanomaterials markets.

As the applications of nanomaterials continue to expand, Xiao pointed out, "Nanomaterial technology holds tremendous potential in fields like fertilizers, food, and pharmaceuticals. The global development of these technologies will bring unprecedented transformations to various industries." Regarding future developments, Lazuriton aims to continually innovate equipment and reduce material costs to promote the marketability of nanoproducts. He mentioned that current market offerings such as nano tiles, cosmetics, and textiles are still scarce and costly, primarily due to the lack of mass production technology-an area where Lazuriton has made breakthroughs, hoping to leverage media power for rapid international market entry.

Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology primarily operates factories in Tucheng, Guishan, and Pingtung in Taiwan, with production bases in mainland China. The company is actively exploring the application of nanomaterials in agricultural management, utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance fertilization and planting management efficiency, further optimizing yield and costs. For instance, Lazuriton's developed nano fertilizers, reduced to below 100 nanometers, allow for faster absorption by crops. Field tests have shown that using Lazuriton's nano fertilizers significantly enhances crop quality, with yields across different crops increasing by 25% to 300%, even shortening harvest time by over a month, thus boosting farmers' productivity.

In 2025, Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology established a large-scale nanomaterial manufacturing facility at the Pingtung Agricultural Biotechnology Park. Centered on nanomaterial research and production, the facility supports applications across industries including industrial materials, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, ceramics, cosmetics, fertilizers, and animal feed. The plant is also positioned to support expansion into solid-state battery materials and semiconductor nanomaterials, contributing to the development of the broader nanotechnology market.

Xiao Chih-Yuan firmly believes that the company will play a crucial role in the global market and promote widespread applications of nanomaterials. He stated, "Our goal is to become the leader in global nanomaterial production, with plans to venture into the solid-state battery and semiconductor nanomaterial markets. I believe that within the next decade, Lazuriton will set new benchmarks in the nanomaterials field, leading global advancements in material technology. The term 'global nanomaterial barrier' will emerge worldwide, as our end price becomes others' cost, making our mass-produced, affordable products a significant barrier to entry for competitors. In the future, we aim to expand nanomaterial mass production technology globally and collaborate with various industries to develop the necessary nanomaterials."

