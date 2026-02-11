Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings1, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q25) and full year 2025, closing another year of industry-leading profitability and operational excellence. Key highlights include:

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net profit of US$172.6 million, or US$4.18 per share, representing a 5.3% year-over-year increase in earnings per share. Excluding a US$7.2 million non-cash, maintenance-related adjustment to the provision for future leased-aircraft return obligations, as well as a US$6.0 million foreign-currency loss mainly due to volatility in the Brazilian real, EPS for the quarter would have been US$4.46, a 12.3% increase compared to 4Q24.

Operating margin of 21.8% and net margin of 17.9% for the quarter, a decrease of 1.4 and 1.0 percentage points, respectively, compared to 4Q24. Excluding the non-cash maintenance-related adjustment, the Company would have reported an operating margin for the quarter of 22.5%.

Capacity, measured in ASMs, grew by 9.9% year over year in 4Q25.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 11.3 cents in 4Q25, a decrease of 0.3% compared to 4Q24.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased by 1.6% compared to 4Q24 to 8.8 cents, and CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) increased 0.7% year over year to 5.9 cents. Excluding the non-cash maintenance-related adjustment, the Company would have reported an Ex-fuel CASM of 5.8 cents.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.6 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 44% of the last twelve months' revenues.

The Company closed 4Q25 with an Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.6 times.

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to end the year with a total fleet of 125 aircraft.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 89.0% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.



Full Year 2025

Net profit of US$671.6 million or US$16.28 per share, an 11.9% year-over-year increase in earnings per share.

Operating margin of 22.6% and net margin of 18.6% for 2025, an increase of 0.8 and 1.0 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2024.

Capacity, measured in ASMs, grew 7.8% compared to 2024.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 11.2 cents, a decrease of 2.6% compared to 2024.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased by 3.6% compared to 2024 to 8.6 cents, and CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 0.7% year over year to 5.8 cents.



Subsequent events

On February 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2026 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.71 per share. Dividends will be distributed in March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend of US$1.71 per share will be paid on March 13, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 27, 2026.

Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the eleventh time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2025. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 90.75% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas and the second best in the world, reaffirming its position as one of the leading airlines in the industry.

In January, the Company announced that it will start offering Wi-Fi onboard beginning October 2026. Further details will be shared throughout the year.

In January 2026, the Company took delivery of one additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total fleet to 126 aircraft.

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics

4Q25 4Q24 % Change 3Q25 % Change YTD25 YTD24 % Change Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,935 3,444 14.3% 3,806 3.4% 14,853 13,467 10.3% Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 5,834 5,168 12.9% 5,695 2.5% 22,103 20,115 9.9% RPMs (millions) 7,359 6,682 10.1% 7,249 1.5% 28,210 25,966 8.6% ASMs (millions) 8,513 7,747 9.9% 8,238 3.3% 32,408 30,077 7.8% Load Factor 86.4 - 86.3 - 0.2 p.p 88.0 - -1.5 p.p 87.0 - 86.3 - 0.7 p.p Yield (US$ Cents) 12.4 12.5 (0.6)% 11.9 4.5% 12.2 12.7 (4.1)% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.7 10.8 (0.4)% 10.5 2.6% 10.6 10.9 (2.9)% RASM (US$ Cents) 11.3 11.3 (0.3)% 11.1 2.0% 11.2 11.5 (2.6)% CASM (US$ Cents) 8.8 8.7 1.6% 8.5 4.0% 8.6 9.0 (3.6)% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.9 5.9 0.7% 5.6 5.1% 5.8 5.8 (0.7)% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 98.6 91.2 8.1% 96.1 2.5% 377.5 354.5 6.5% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.50 2.38 5.0% 2.44 2.5% 2.45 2.66 (8.0)% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,870 1,940 (3.6)% 1,905 (1.8)% 1,899 1,928 (1.5)% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,236 1,260 (1.9)% 1,243 (0.5)% 1,242 1,257 (1.2)% Departures 41,942 37,596 11.6% 40,441 3.7% 159,197 146,607 8.6% Block Hours 133,488 121,549 9.8% 128,263 4.1% 505,888 470,751 7.5% Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.9 12.0 (0.9)% 11.9 (0.8)% 11.9 11.9 0.8%

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In US$ thousands)

Unaudited Unaudited - Unaudited - Unaudited Audited - 4Q25 4Q24 Change 3Q25 Change YTD25 YTD24 Change Operating Revenues Passenger revenue 913,623 834,758 9.4% 861,339 6.1% 3,431,253 3,293,362 4.2% Cargo and mail revenue 32,036 28,966 10.6% 29,680 7.9% 115,718 100,507 15.1% Other operating revenue 17,228 14,896 15.7% 22,130 (22.1%) 70,851 52,330 35.4% Total Operating Revenue 962,888 878,620 9.6- 913,149 5.4- 3,617,822 3,446,198 5.0- Operating Expenses Fuel 249,177 219,232 13.7% 236,809 5.2% 932,251 949,309 (1.8%) Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 137,906 123,575 11.6% 124,266 11.0% 501,979 470,644 6.7% Passenger servicing 27,523 25,748 6.9% 27,495 0.1% 105,233 109,243 (3.7%) Airport facilities and handling charges 68,996 64,655 6.7% 70,736 (2.5%) 270,041 252,798 6.8% Sales and distribution 55,604 50,548 10.0% 52,994 4.9% 208,289 207,968 0.2% Maintenance, materials and repairs 46,075 34,567 33.3% 35,074 31.4% 156,741 105,936 48.0% Depreciation and amortization 97,385 85,085 14.5% 93,028 4.7% 365,136 330,710 10.4% Flight operations 38,413 34,675 10.8% 36,349 5.7% 141,276 129,521 9.1% Other operating and administrative expenses 32,221 36,787 (12.4%) 24,093 33.7% 117,916 137,119 (14.0%) Total Operating Expense 753,300 674,871 11.6- 700,844 7.5- 2,798,862 2,693,247 3.9- Operating Profit/(Loss) 209,588 203,749 2.9- 212,305 (1.3%) 818,959 752,951 8.8- Operating Margin 21.8 - 23.2 - -1.4 p.p 23.2 - -1.4 p.p 22.6 - 21.8 - 0.8 p.p Non-operating Income (Expense): Finance cost (27,478 - (21,498 - 27.8% (24,396 - 12.6% (98,393 - (84,493 - 16.5% Finance income 16,545 16,064 3.0% 14,878 11.2% 62,592 58,912 6.2% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (6,021 - (11,489 - (47.6%) (892 - 575.3% (4,633 - (33,991 - (86.4%) Net change in fair value of derivatives 178 2,706 (93.4%) (381 - nm (4,325 - 4,469 nm Other non-operating income (expense) (857 - (501 - 71.1% 1,235 nm 1,409 7,940 (82.3%) Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (17,633 - (14,718 - 19.8- (9,556 - 84.5- (43,349 - (47,163 - (8.1%) Profit before taxes 191,955 189,031 1.5- 202,749 (5.3%) 775,610 705,789 9.9- Income tax expense (19,332 - (23,262 - (16.9%) (29,399 - (34.2%) (103,962 - (97,674 - 6.4% Net Profit/(Loss) 172,623 165,769 4.1- 173,350 (0.4%) 671,648 608,114 10.4- Net Margin 17.9 - 18.9 - -1.0 p.p 19.0 - -1.1 p.p 18.6 - 17.6 - 1.0 p.p Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) 4.18 3.98 5.3% 4.20 (0.5)% 16.28 14.55 11.9% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,248 41,696 (1.1)% 41,248 -% 41,258 41,796 (1.3)%

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of financial position

(In US$ thousands)

December 2025 December 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 382,554 613,313 Short-term investments 955,604 585,919 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,338,159 1,199,232 Accounts receivable, net 194,425 166,014 Accounts receivable from related parties 3,217 2,976 Expendable parts and supplies, net 148,127 132,341 Prepaid expenses 55,209 42,926 Prepaid income tax 6,172 11,678 Other current assets 32,769 21,710 439,919 377,646 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,778,078 1,576,878 Long-term investments 248,579 248,936 Long-term prepaid expenses 5,434 8,237 Property and equipment, net 4,120,055 3,458,261 Right of use assets 296,761 309,303 Intangible, net 104,071 96,753 Net defined benefit assets 3,220 1,058 Deferred tax assets 19,873 20,749 Other Non-Current Assets 6,952 22,113 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 4,804,946 4,165,410 TOTAL ASSETS 6,583,024 5,742,288 LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 172,885 254,854 Current portion of lease liability 66,132 59,103 Accounts payable 164,320 229,104 Accounts payable to related parties 1,333 1,624 Air traffic liability 737,616 621,895 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 155,584 132,065 Taxes Payable 62,931 55,505 Accrued expenses payable 66,016 62,673 Income tax payable 11,929 9,801 Other Current Liabilities 1,361 1,270 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,440,107 1,427,894 Loans and borrowings long-term 1,807,556 1,415,953 Lease Liability 258,383 270,594 Deferred tax Liabilities 59,217 37,476 Other long - term liabilities 242,337 217,626 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,367,494 1,941,649 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,807,600 3,369,543 EQUITY Class A - 34,229,801 issued and 30,200,428 outstanding 23,290 23,244 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 220,190 214,542 Treasury Stock (300,143 - (291,438 - Retained Earnings 2,168,911 1,826,565 Net profit 671,648 608,114 Other comprehensive loss (15,939 - (15,748 - TOTAL EQUITY 2,775,423 2,372,745 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 6,583,024 5,742,288

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the twelve months ended

(In US$ thousands)

2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) Net cash flow from operating activities 1,123,779 969,729 Investing activities Net Acquisition of Investments (365,486 - 139,938 Net cash flow related to advance payments on aircraft purchase contracts (106,506 - 160,302 Acquisition of property and equipment (815,726 - (626,161 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 163 12,958 Acquisition of intangible assets (30,921 - (30,179 - Cash flow used in investing activities (1,318,476 - (343,142 - Financing activities Proceeds from new borrowings 552,200 414,587 Payments on loans and borrowings (254,616 - (216,649 - Payment of lease liability (59,089 - (61,140 - Repurchase of treasury shares (8,705 - (87,308 - Dividends paid (265,852 - (269,139 - Cash flow used in financing activities (36,062 - (219,649 - Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (230,759 - 406,938 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 613,313 206,375 Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31 - 382,554 - 613,313 Short-term investments 955,604 585,919 Long-term investments 248,579 248,936 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of December 31 - 1,586,737 - 1,448,168

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel and Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 4Q25 4Q24 3Q25 YTD25 YTD24 Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents) 8.8 8.7 8.5 8.6 9.0 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents) 2.9 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.2 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents) 5.9 5.9 5.6 5.8 5.8

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA 4Q25 4Q24 3Q25 Adjusted Net Debt - 718,218 - 552,335 - 844,534 LTM Operating Profit/(Loss) (in US$ thousands) - 818,960 - 752,951 - 813,121 LTM Depreciation and amortization (in US$ thousands) - 365,137 - 330,710 - 352,837 LTM EBITDA (in US$ thousands) - 1,184,096 - 1,083,661 - 1,165,958 Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA 0.6 0.5 0.7

