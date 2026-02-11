Anterix Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2026 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations.
Financial and Operational Highlights
- Approximately $123 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with line of sight to payment of over $80 million of outstanding contracted proceeds in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026
- Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 12 counties and recorded a $0.8 million gain on exchange of broadband licenses
- Delivered broadband licenses covering 10 counties to customers and recorded a $0.3 million gain on sale of broadband licenses
- Invested $3 million in spectrum clearing costs
- Continued to advance approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers
- On January 27, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (the "FCC") announced a vote to expand the 900 MHz broadband allocation from 6 MHz to 10 MHz, a milestone stemming from Anterix's joint petition expected to significantly enhance private wireless broadband capabilities for utilities and critical infrastructure providers
- On January 30, 2026, the Company entered into a new spectrum sale agreement with CPS Energy for a total contract price of $13 million with 50% payable upfront, and the remaining 50% payable at the end of our fiscal 2027
Liquidity and Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $29.5 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $8.4 million in escrow deposits.
The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2026 third quarter, Anterix had no share repurchase activity. As of December 31, 2025, $226.7 million remains under the share repurchase program.
Conference Call Information
Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link https://investors.anterix.com/events/event-details/q3-fy2026-anterix-earnings-conference-call to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.
About Anterix Inc.
Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, financial results, outlook, regulatory actions or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix's ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix's strategic review process; (vii) the FCC may not approve the expansion of the 900 MHz broadband allocation from 6 MHz to 10 MHz and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Shareholder Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com
|Anterix Inc.
|Earnings Release Tables
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|29,534
|-
|47,374
|Non-trade receivable
|-
|2,926
|Spectrum receivable
|8,702
|7,107
|Escrow deposits
|8,353
|547
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,473
|2,801
|Total current assets
|50,062
|60,755
|Escrow deposits
|-
|7,103
|Property and equipment, net
|922
|1,302
|Right of use assets, net
|4,276
|4,829
|Intangible assets
|330,777
|228,983
|Deferred broadband costs
|29,494
|28,944
|Other assets
|1,472
|1,188
|Total assets
|-
|417,003
|-
|333,104
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|-
|14,893
|-
|9,075
|Accrued severance and other related charges
|2,693
|2,265
|Due to related parties
|-
|30
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,412
|1,643
|Contingent liability
|9,150
|8,093
|Deferred revenue
|7,867
|6,095
|Total current liabilities
|36,015
|27,201
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,232
|3,747
|Contingent liability
|6,000
|15,336
|Deferred revenue
|124,729
|118,577
|Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets
|4,911
|4,911
|Deferred income tax
|6,141
|6,606
|Other liabilities
|24
|125
|Total liabilities
|181,052
|176,503
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,729,705 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|556,767
|548,542
|Accumulated deficit
|(320,818
|-
|(391,943
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|235,951
|156,601
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|417,003
|-
|333,104
|Anterix Inc.
|Earnings Release Tables
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Nine months ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Spectrum revenue
|-
|1,573
|-
|1,566
|-
|4,543
|-
|4,642
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|8,656
|9,203
|27,503
|33,451
|Sales and support
|1,439
|1,309
|4,381
|4,516
|Product development
|1,104
|1,120
|3,436
|4,646
|Severance and other related charges
|465
|3,513
|1,820
|3,513
|Depreciation and amortization
|104
|142
|361
|472
|Operating expenses
|11,768
|15,287
|37,501
|46,598
|Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
|(806
|-
|(20,753
|-
|(94,324
|-
|(20,846
|-
|Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
|(329
|-
|-
|(12,759
|-
|-
|Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
|1
|-
|30
|-
|(Loss) income from operations
|(9,061
|-
|7,032
|74,095
|(21,110
|-
|Interest income
|340
|434
|1,161
|1,713
|Other income
|68
|10
|68
|35
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(8,653
|-
|7,476
|75,324
|(19,362
|-
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,052
|-
|(234
|-
|3,209
|1,218
|Net (loss) income
|-
|(6,601
|-
|-
|7,710
|-
|72,115
|-
|(20,580
|-
|Net (loss) income per common share basic
|-
|(0.35
|-
|-
|0.41
|-
|3.86
|-
|(1.11
|-
|Net (loss) income per common share diluted
|-
|(0.35
|-
|-
|0.41
|-
|3.85
|-
|(1.11
|-
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net (loss) income per share
|18,682,899
|18,609,736
|18,664,047
|18,557,453
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net (loss) income per share
|18,682,899
|18,783,445
|18,712,713
|18,557,453
|Anterix Inc.
|Earnings Release Tables
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Nine months ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net (loss) income
|-
|(6,601
|-
|-
|7,710
|-
|72,115
|-
|(20,580
|-
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|104
|142
|361
|472
|Stock compensation expense
|2,215
|2,865
|8,794
|10,619
|Deferred income taxes
|(345
|-
|(934
|-
|(465
|-
|455
|Rights of use assets
|37
|394
|553
|1,226
|Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
|(806
|-
|(20,753
|-
|(94,324
|-
|(20,846
|-
|Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
|(329
|-
|-
|(12,759
|-
|-
|Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
|1
|-
|30
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Non-trade receivable
|-
|-
|2,926
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(537
|-
|(260
|-
|(186
|-
|1,265
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|(3,702
|-
|1,920
|(1,590
|-
|383
|Accrued severance and other related charges
|(4
|-
|2,290
|428
|2,290
|Due to related party
|-
|-
|(30
|-
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|(86
|-
|(421
|-
|(746
|-
|(1,453
|-
|Contingent liability
|(361
|-
|-
|7,064
|10,000
|Deferred revenue
|2,180
|(566
|-
|7,924
|3,849
|Other liabilities
|(38
|-
|(86
|-
|(103
|-
|(388
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(8,272
|-
|(7,699
|-
|(10,008
|-
|(12,708
|-
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of intangible assets and other related costs
|(2,653
|-
|(1,717
|-
|(19,800
|-
|(12,621
|-
|Proceeds from sale of spectrum
|361
|-
|14,239
|-
|Purchases of equipment
|(9
|-
|-
|(9
|-
|(41
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,301
|-
|(1,717
|-
|(5,570
|-
|(12,662
|-
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|-
|-
|157
|1,960
|Repurchase of common stock
|-
|(4,416
|-
|(990
|-
|(6,443
|-
|Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock
|(10
|-
|(477
|-
|(726
|-
|(1,843
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(10
|-
|(4,893
|-
|(1,559
|-
|(6,326
|-
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(10,583
|-
|(14,309
|-
|(17,137
|-
|(31,696
|-
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year
|48,470
|50,737
|55,024
|68,124
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year
|-
|37,887
|-
|36,428
|-
|37,887
|-
|36,428
|Three months ended December 31,
|Nine months ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period:
|Taxes paid
|-
|3,050
|-
|173
|-
|3,909
|-
|1,058
|Operating leases paid
|-
|477
|-
|533
|-
|1,592
|-
|1,732
|Non-cash investing activity:
|Capitalized change in estimated asset retirement obligations
|-
|(10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|53
|-
|-
|Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47
|Narrowband spectrum licenses received in connection with the LCRA Agreement
|-
|-
|-
|1,430
|-
|-
|-
|1,430
|Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets
|-
|395
|-
|-
|-
|15,343
|-
|-
|Right of use assets new leases
|-
|300
|-
|-
|-
|621
|-
|290
|Right of use assets modifications and renewals
|-
|-
|-
|124
|-
|47
|-
|1,221
|The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|29,534
|-
|39,070
|-
|47,374
|Escrow deposits
|8,353
|9,400
|7,650
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|-
|37,887
|-
|48,470
|-
|55,024
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|28,797
|-
|43,129
|-
|60,578
|Escrow deposits
|7,631
|7,608
|7,546
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|-
|36,428
|-
|50,737
|-
|68,124
|Anterix Inc.
|Earnings Release Tables
|Other Financial Information
|(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
|Share Repurchase Program
|Three months ended December 31,
|Nine months ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Number of shares repurchased and retired
|-
|132
|43
|195
|Average price paid per share*
|-
|-
|-
|33.59
|-
|22.94
|-
|32.83
|Total cost to repurchase
|-
|-
|-
|4,416
|-
|990
|-
|6,443
|* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.
|As of December 31, 2025, $226.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.