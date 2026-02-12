Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 02:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV (the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit on February 11, 2026, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their overallotment option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $230 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The units began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "SVIVU" on February 10, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fourth of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SVIV" and "SVIVW," respectively.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen and Company Securities, LLC, acted as lead book-running manager, and Clear Street LLC acted as joint book-runner.

The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 30, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV
www.sv-ac.com
Robert Kaplan
Investors@sv-ac.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.