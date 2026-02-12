Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TLR | ISIN: NO0010734122 | Ticker-Symbol: VP4
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:17
1,840 Euro
+5,44 % +0,095
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8251,86511:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 07:54 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vistin Pharma ASA: Fourth quarter and preliminary 2025 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 12th of February 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the fourth quarter and preliminary results of 2025. Solid last quarter of 2025 signs-off a record year for Vistin Pharma with all-time high revenue and EBITDA.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended at MNOK 111 compared to MNOK 114 in Q4 2024. Record high sales volume in quarter (+9%), offset by lower global metformin prices compared to same quarter last year. 2025 full year revenue ended at all-time high MNOK 452 compared to MNOK 430 last year. Sales volume increased by 12% in 2025.

Fourth quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 26 compared to MNOK 28 in Q4 2024. EBITDA was positively affected by higher sales volume, offset by product mix compared to same quarter last year. 2025 full year all-time high EBITDA of MNOK 115 compared to MNOK 104 last year, a 10% increase

Earnings per share for 2025 ended at NOK 1,69 compared to 1,42 in 2024, an increase of 19%.

"We are pleased with our 2025 results which shows that we are able to grow our top- and bottom line through strong commercial execution creating healthy earnings for our owners"
Magnus Tolleshaug, CEO

Vistin has a strong balance sheet with equity ratio of 75% and net cash position of MNOK 16 as of year-end.

Based on preliminary 2025 results the Board of Directors will propose for the AGM to pay-out an ordinary cash dividend of up to NOK 1.50 per share, to be paid partly with NOK 1 in May and up to NOK 0.50 in November.

The fourth quarter conference call, which will be held today, 12th of February at 8.30am (CET), will be available via webcast and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fuobg9oe

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI64a611c39d97475c8ddf70bb07d2a9b6

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q4 report and presentation enclosed. The report and webcast (recorded) will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.