Valmet Oyj: Valmet increases Yusen Groups's production capacity for high-quality tissue with three additional IntelliTissue machines

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply three IntelliTissue 1600 tissue machines to Yusen Group for its mills in Tai'an, Liaoning Province, and Chongxin, Gansu Province, China.

This delivery marks the fourth consecutive order from Yusen to Valmet and continues a partnership that has already resulted in nine successful IntelliTissue machine start-ups at Yusen's Liaoning and Gansu mills.

A step forward in high-quality, energy-efficient tissue production

Yusen Group selected Valmet once again based on the low energy consumption, excellent runnability, and proven reliability demonstrated by the existing IntelliTissue lines. Yusen also values Valmet's strong local service support and the long-term performance track record of the IntelliTissue platform.

With the new investment, Yusen aims to increase production capacity while delivering high-quality facial and toilet tissue to the Chinese domestic market. The new lines will further support the company's ambition to grow in the high-end tissue product segment.

"Valmet has consistently demonstrated outstanding professionalism throughout our previous projects. Their team has delivered solutions to our specific needs, showing great flexibility and strong support at every stage. Looking ahead, we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Valmet as we pursue high-quality development and sustainable manufacturing. Together, we aim to grow through innovation and build modern and efficient tissue production bases," says Mr. Zhao Zhancheng, Production General Manager, Yusen Group.

"We truly appreciate Yusen Group's long-term partnership with Valmet. Their decision to once again select our IntelliTissue technology demonstrates the confidence they have in our solutions and service team. We remain fully committed to supporting the new projects in Liaoning and Gansu and ensuring that Yusen achieves fast ramp-up, stable performance, and the high-quality tissue products the market demands," says Zhang Kai, Senior Sales Manager, Tissue Sales, China, Valmet.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received for the first quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The start-up of the new tissue lines is scheduled for end of 2026 and beginning of 2027.

Technical information about the delivery

The Valmet's IntelliTissue lines will have a width of 3,500 mm, a design speed of 1,650 m/min, and an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes per machine. The machines will produce quality tissue paper with a basis weight range of 10-25 g/m². The scope of supply mainly includes IntelliTissue machines, mechanical drive systems, steam and condensate systems and auxiliary systems. Additionally, Valmet provides installation, start-up and commissioning guidance services.

Valmet IntelliTissue 1600 tissue machine.

About the customer Yusen Group

Yusen Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. manufactures household paper, nursing care products, and medical supplies. Its brands - Yusen, Belle, and Shui Qingrou - offer a wide range of products popular across China, especially in regions north of the Yangtze River.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anders Björn,

Vice President Sales,

Tissue Business Area,

Valmet tel. +46 705 171 338

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-increases-yusen-groups-s-production-capacity-for-high-quality-tissue-with-three-additional-in,c4306601

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/4306601-0-jpeg,c3510011 4306601_0.jpeg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-increases-yusen-groupss-production-capacity-for-high-quality-tissue-with-three-additional-intellitissue-machines-302686245.html