Razavi Law Group "Who Hurt You?" Is Now Asking: "Who Fired You?"

Razavi Law Group launches new employment law division in California.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Razavi Law Group, an Orange County -based personal injury law firm widely recognized for its "Who Hurt You?" branding, has expanded its practice with the launch of a new employment law division, "Who Fired You?"

Founded by Ali Razavi , Razavi Law Group has built its reputation advocating for individuals harmed by negligence. With the introduction of its employment law division, the firm brings that same zealous advocacy to workplace matters.

The employment division represents employees in a wide-range of employment matters, including wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wage and hour violations.

The expansion reflects Razavi Law Group's broader approach to holding wrongdoers accountable, representing individuals not only when they are injured, but when their livelihoods are affected by unlawful employer conduct. The Who Fired You? division helps employees who were wrongfully terminated, discriminated against, retaliated against, harassed at work, or were the victims of wage theft.

Razavi Law Group will continue serving clients in Orange County and throughout California in personal injury cases while growing its employment law practice.

For more information about Razavi Law Group and Who Fired You? Employment Law Division, contact our team directly or please contact us at media@razavilawgroup.com or our phone number at (949) 500-1926.

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group







View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/razavi-law-group-%22who-hurt-you%22-is-now-asking-%22who-fired-you%22-1136597