Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 11:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Razavi Law Group "Who Hurt You?" Is Now Asking: "Who Fired You?"

Razavi Law Group launches new employment law division in California.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Razavi Law Group, an Orange County-based personal injury law firm widely recognized for its "Who Hurt You?" branding, has expanded its practice with the launch of a new employment law division, "Who Fired You?"

Founded by Ali Razavi, Razavi Law Group has built its reputation advocating for individuals harmed by negligence. With the introduction of its employment law division, the firm brings that same zealous advocacy to workplace matters.

The employment division represents employees in a wide-range of employment matters, including wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wage and hour violations.

The expansion reflects Razavi Law Group's broader approach to holding wrongdoers accountable, representing individuals not only when they are injured, but when their livelihoods are affected by unlawful employer conduct. The Who Fired You? division helps employees who were wrongfully terminated, discriminated against, retaliated against, harassed at work, or were the victims of wage theft.

Razavi Law Group will continue serving clients in Orange County and throughout California in personal injury cases while growing its employment law practice.

For more information about Razavi Law Group and Who Fired You? Employment Law Division, contact our team directly or please contact us at media@razavilawgroup.com or our phone number at (949) 500-1926.

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/razavi-law-group-%22who-hurt-you%22-is-now-asking-%22who-fired-you%22-1136597

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.