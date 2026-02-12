Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of AZTEC (Aztec Network) on February 12. AZTEC/USDT spot trading and perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

Aztec Network is a privacy-focused Ethereum Layer 2 that enables developers to build fully private smart contracts and decentralized applications using zero-knowledge cryptography. Aztec is not EVM compatible and extends the Ethereum ecosystem with a new privacy-preserving virtual machine.

AZTEC is the native token of the Aztec Network, which has a total supply of 10.35 billion tokens. It can be staked to propose and validate blocks, secure the network, and participate in governance, or used to pay for gas fees for transactions on the Aztec Network. Sequencers and provers earn AZTEC through emissions from finalized blocks, aligning incentives to maintain fast and reliable network performance.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Source: HTX