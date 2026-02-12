Miele Deploys IFS.ai Globally to Transform Field Service Management Across 25+ Countries

Manufacturing industry leader applies Industrial AI to accelerate service transformation with IFS Cloud rollout in Australia and New Zealand, targeting global expansion

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that Miele, the world-renowned premium appliance manufacturer, is expanding its existing partnership with IFS to transform field service operations globally. Following successful implementations in Australia and New Zealand, Miele plans to roll out the AI-powered IFS Cloud across more than 25 countries over the next five years.

Miele is on a transformational journey to redefine its global service organization, with Industrial AI at the core of its strategy to deliver exceptional customer experiences through fast, efficient execution of end-to-end service processes. The deployment of IFS Cloud spans the entire service lifecycle, from initial customer contact through to solution-oriented service delivery, and improved first-time fix rates leading to faster customer resolution. By leveraging IFS.ai embedded in IFS's Field Service Management (FSM) solution to optimize dynamic workforce scheduling across its entire technician network, including both Miele technicians and partners, the company is enabling intelligent, skill-based planning closely aligned with spare parts availability.

The Australia and New Zealand implementations went live within nine months, covering approximately 200 field technicians and contact center agents. IFS's FSM capabilities enable Miele to analyze patterns in service requests, predict equipment failures, and recommend optimal technician assignments, ensuring the right resource with the right skills and parts arrives at the right time. This approach not only enhances the customer experience but also supports Miele's sustainability commitments by using AI-driven routing to reduce CO2 emissions and minimize travel distances.

Axel Kruse, Senior Vice President Business Unit Customer Service at Miele commented: "Our service transformation is focused on delivering a more intelligent, proactive experience for our customers, one that resolves issues faster, more sustainably, and with less disruption. Industrial AI gives us the ability to anticipate demand, optimize our global service operations, and increasingly resolve issues remotely. The successful deployment in Australia and New Zealand has given us the confidence to scale this model globally, supporting our ambition to strengthen customer trust and loyalty in every market we serve."

Mark Moffat, CEO, IFS, said: "Miele's transformation demonstrates how Industrial AI can be scaled successfully when the right foundation and support are in place. Through IFS Success, we are helping Miele deliver exceptional service experiences to their end customers - ensuring every moment of service meets the high standards their brand is known for. We're helping them accelerate time to value, mitigate risk, and complement internal teams with proven expertise as they expand their rollout globally. We are proud to work alongside Miele, supporting their adoption of AI-enabled service operations to transform their customer experience."

As an IFS Success customer, Miele will work closely with IFS within the IFS Success customer framework to achieve faster time to value from its IFS investments. The framework provides access to IFS experts, proven best practices, and structured guidance to reduce implementation risk, minimize disruption, and complement Miele's internal teams. This approach supports Miele in achieving its business objectives as it scales AI-enabled service operations globally.

