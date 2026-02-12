Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - General Meeting Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

12 February 2026

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: General Meeting Results

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12 February 2026, both resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

Special Resolutions

1. That, pursuant to Articles 9, 12 and 57 and for all other purposes of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue up to 24,085,432 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 10% of the existing ordinary shares in issue at 15 January 2026, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (Latest Practicable Date), without pre-emption.

2. That, pursuant to Article 9, 12 and 57 and for all other purposes of the Company's Articles of Association and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 1 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue up to an additional 24,085,432 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 10% of the existing ordinary shares in issue at the Latest Practicable Date, without pre-emption.

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Total Votes Cast Issued Share Capital Voted % Special Resolutions 1 44,384,887 92.89 3,396,920 7.11 591,116 47,781,807 19.71 2 44,285,886 92.73 3,471,347 7.27 615,690 47,757,233 19.70

The votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights as at the close of business on 10 February 2026 (242,479,323), being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to vote at the General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. On a poll the voting rights are one vote for every one share held.

The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-bond-income-plus-limited.html

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the General Meeting, will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism