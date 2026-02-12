Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - General Meeting Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
12 February 2026
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
HEADLINE: General Meeting Results
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12 February 2026, both resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.
Special Resolutions
1. That, pursuant to Articles 9, 12 and 57 and for all other purposes of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue up to 24,085,432 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 10% of the existing ordinary shares in issue at 15 January 2026, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (Latest Practicable Date), without pre-emption.
2. That, pursuant to Article 9, 12 and 57 and for all other purposes of the Company's Articles of Association and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 1 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue up to an additional 24,085,432 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 10% of the existing ordinary shares in issue at the Latest Practicable Date, without pre-emption.
Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Total Votes Cast
Issued
Share Capital Voted %
Special Resolutions
1
44,384,887
92.89
3,396,920
7.11
591,116
47,781,807
19.71
2
44,285,886
92.73
3,471,347
7.27
615,690
47,757,233
19.70
The votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights as at the close of business on 10 February 2026 (242,479,323), being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to vote at the General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. On a poll the voting rights are one vote for every one share held.
The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-bond-income-plus-limited.html
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the General Meeting, will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
