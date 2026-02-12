Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 11:12 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - General Meeting Results

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - General Meeting Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

12 February 2026

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: General Meeting Results

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12 February 2026, both resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

Special Resolutions

1. That, pursuant to Articles 9, 12 and 57 and for all other purposes of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue up to 24,085,432 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 10% of the existing ordinary shares in issue at 15 January 2026, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (Latest Practicable Date), without pre-emption.

2. That, pursuant to Article 9, 12 and 57 and for all other purposes of the Company's Articles of Association and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 1 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue up to an additional 24,085,432 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 10% of the existing ordinary shares in issue at the Latest Practicable Date, without pre-emption.

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Total Votes Cast

Issued

Share Capital Voted %

Special Resolutions

1

44,384,887

92.89

3,396,920

7.11

591,116

47,781,807

19.71

2

44,285,886

92.73

3,471,347

7.27

615,690

47,757,233

19.70

The votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights as at the close of business on 10 February 2026 (242,479,323), being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to vote at the General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. On a poll the voting rights are one vote for every one share held.

The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-bond-income-plus-limited.html

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the General Meeting, will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

Will Ellis

John Armstrong-Denby

Eachann Bruce

+44 1491 417000

Winterflood Securities (Broker to the Company)

Hugh Middleton

Neil Morgan

+44 (0)20 3100 0000

Winterflood Retail Access Platform

Sophia Bechev

Kaitlan Billings

WRAP@winterflood.com

+44(0) 20 3100 0214


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.