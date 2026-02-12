BIOTRONIK Expands Cardiac Rhythm Care by Launching World's First CRT-D Systems Approved for Conduction System Pacing

Acticor Sky and Rivacor Sky ICD and CRT-D Family Integrate Physiological Pacing Strategies with Advanced Arrhythmia Management

BERLIN, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK today announced the launch of the new Acticor Sky and Rivacor Sky device family featuring the world's first CE-approved left bundle branch area pacing (LBBAP) high-voltage device. These next-generation implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) are now available across CE markets.

The first European commercial implant was performed at University Hospital Frankfurt by Dr. Anastasia Falagkari and Prof. Dr. Reza Wakili. The team implanted the CRT-D device Rivacor Sky HF-T in an 87-year-old patient with ischemic cardiomyopathy requiring an ICD, a history of atrial fibrillation, and an expected high ventricular pacing rate.

"The device's streamlined programming and diagnostics were immediately noticeable," said Dr. Falagkari, Senior Attending Physician for Electrophysiology. "Pacing in the left bundle branch area provides more physiologic and synchronized heart contractions, which is exactly what we aim for in resynchronization therapy. The CRT-DX technology allows a dual-lead CRT approach, contributing to a more efficient implantation procedure. In addition, based on the two-lead-only approach it is very likely to reduce also complication risk in the future."

The new device family introduces advanced therapies that elevate patients' quality of life. Key features of the new devices include:

Physiological Pacing Options : Dedicated programming and streamlined workflows for LBBAP make implementation fast and intuitive. Closed Loop Stimulation (CLS) offers a uniquely physiologic pacing option, continuously responding to real cardiac demand beyond conventional rate response systems.

: Dedicated programming and streamlined workflows for LBBAP make implementation fast and intuitive. Closed Loop Stimulation (CLS) offers a uniquely physiologic pacing option, continuously responding to real cardiac demand beyond conventional rate response systems. Enhanced Arrhythmia Management : Smart atrial fibrillation detection and discrimination via BIOTRONIK's unique DX technology enables early intervention.

: Smart atrial fibrillation detection and discrimination via BIOTRONIK's unique DX technology enables early intervention. Optimized Therapy Delivery : BIOTRONIK's unique anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP) suite combines atrial and ventricular ATP to reduce atrial arrhythmias as well as shock burden, improving patients' quality of life.

: BIOTRONIK's unique anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP) suite combines atrial and ventricular ATP to reduce atrial arrhythmias as well as shock burden, improving patients' quality of life. Workflow Efficiency: MRI Guard 24/7 delivers full-body MRI access automatically, eliminating pre- and post-scan programming to reduce touchpoints needed with the patient.

"With Acticor and Rivacor Sky, we created a platform that elevates cardiac care," said Dr. Andreas Hecker, Chief Technology Officer at BIOTRONIK. "This new device family combines proven reliability with advanced algorithms to tailor therapy more precisely while simplifying workflows that support physicians in their daily work."

Prof. Reza Wakili, Deputy Director of Cardiology at University Hospital Frankfurt, adds his first experience with the new devices: "Combining physiological pacing capabilities with enhanced DX atrial sensing in a single platform gives us practical advantages in daily clinical decision-making. It allows us to identify arrhythmias earlier and tailor therapy pathways more accurately, which is essential when managing patients with complex rhythm disorders."

With conduction system pacing (CSP) gaining recognition as a more physiological pacing strategy, healthcare teams are increasingly relying on systems that support LBBAP workflows without adding procedural complexity. Acticor Sky and Rivacor Sky represent a significant advancement in this field as the world's first fully approved LBBAP-capable high-voltage devices.

About BIOTRONIK

For over 60 years, BIOTRONIK has stood at the forefront of medical technology, pioneering breakthrough innovations that are transforming the lives of millions affected by heart disease and chronic pain. Rooted in a deep purpose to seamlessly harmonize technology with the human body, we engineer trusted, life-changing therapies through our advanced active implants in Cardiac Rhythm Management, Monitoring, and Neuromodulation, while providing cutting-edge solutions in Electrophysiology. From creating Germany's first pacemaker in 1963 to breaking new ground in digital technologies and Conduction System Pacing today, BIOTRONIK is continuously raising the bar for quality, performance, and innovation. Headquartered in Berlin, our global reach spans over 100 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-bringing bold, future-ready solutions that are shaping the next generation of medical technology.

