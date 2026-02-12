RPX Corporation: RPX Empower Partners with Patlytics to Expand Platform Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX Corporation today announced a strategic partnership with Patlytics, the premier and market-leading AI-powered patent workflow platform, that expands the capabilities of RPX Empower for subscribers through integrated workflows and direct access to complementary data and analysis tools.

"RPX Empower is being built to integrate best-in-class technologies so subscribers can work more efficiently across key IP workflows," said Dan McCurdy, CEO of RPX. "Patlytics has proven its value both in the market and to our in-house patent experts. This partnership reflects our commitment to working with vetted partners focused on solving real patent challenges."

Initial Integration: Seamless Workflow Continuity

The first stage of the partnership focuses on streamlining workflows for subscribers of both platforms. Users analyzing patents and portfolios in Empower will be able to cross-link directly into Patlytics to continue key workflows, including AI-powered infringement detection and invalidity analysis-reducing context switching and enabling faster, more consistent decision-making.

From Patlytics, users can quickly cross-link to access select Empower data and analytics, including litigations, prosecution histories, patent assignments, entity intelligence, and more. Together, the connected experience helps teams move fluidly between portfolio assessment, litigation intelligence, license management, and technical patent analysis-supporting faster defensive responses, proactive portfolio optimization, and stronger strategic patent intelligence. Future integrations of RPX's data and analytics capabilities with Patlytics' cutting-edge AI engine are being evaluated for their potential to drive value to subscribers.

"This partnership brings together RPX's deep patent data with Patlytics' market-leading AI-powered patent workflows, helping patent professionals spend less time on manual analysis and rework, and more time delivering high-quality, strategic patent work focused on prosecution, litigation, licensing, portfolio management, and beyond," said Paul Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Patlytics.

"Our goal has always been to turn complex patent data into actionable workflows and intelligence at Patlytics," said Arthur Jen, CTO and Co-Founder of Patlytics. "RPX brings some of the deepest patent data in the industry and linking that with Patlytics' premier AI-powered platform gives IP professionals context directly inside their workflows."

Ecosystem Approach

This partnership reflects RPX Empower's platform strategy: integrating complementary, vetted solutions to deliver more value than standalone tools-backed by validation in real-world workflows by RPX's patent experts.

About RPX

RPX Corporation is a patent risk management platform, providing defensive buying, acquisition syndication, and patent intelligence. Founded in 2008, RPX aims to introduce efficiency to the patent market by offering alternatives to costly litigation. As of January 1, 2026, RPX has invested over $5.5B to acquire rights to more than 330,000 U.S. and international patent assets on behalf of more than 290 members. In 2024, RPX announced the general availability of the RPX Empower platform, bringing users the ability to search and apply advanced analytics to detailed information on patent litigation, portfolio analysis, patent monetization entities, licenses, and much more.

About Patlytics



Patlytics is the premier and market-leading AI-powered platform that supports the full patent lifecycle, helping law firms, in-house teams, and IP professionals navigate the complexities of patent prosecution, litigation, licensing, management, and more. The platform integrates AI-powered solutions that accelerate infringement and invalidity analysis, patent application drafting, office action analysis and responses, and portfolio management, as well as IP strategy. Trusted by Fortune 500 and emerging companies as well as top-tier law firms, including those from the Am Law 100 and ranked in the top tiers for patent litigation and prosecution by Chambers, IAM Patent 1000, and Legal 500, Patlytics enables IP professionals to focus on strategic patent innovation by reducing cycle times, increasing margins, and delivering winning IP outcomes.

