Cambodia has set a 30 MW allocation window for rooftop solar this year, with large-scale electricity consumers required to seek approval for installations from the country's electricity authority. Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy has approved a 30 MW quota for new rooftop solar power systems this year. The new cap, set to impact mostly large-scale commercial and industrial consumers, forms part of efforts to manage grid integration. Large-scale electricity consumers looking to install rooftop solar systems must receive authorization from the Electricity Authority of Cambodia, the ministry ...

