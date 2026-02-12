Outlines Saba's Perspective on the Best Path Forward for EWI

Urges the New, Independent Directors to Deliver Full Liquidity to EWI Shareholders if Elected

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Saba" or "we"), the largest shareholder of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust PLC (EWI:LSE) ("EWI" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement regarding its recommendation that, if elected, a new independent Board of Directors (the "Board") offer the Company's shareholders a full cash exit near net asset value ("NAV").

"No amount of quibbling over benchmark selection can obscure the facts. Under Baillie Gifford's stewardship, EWI has lost more than 40% over the past five years despite being largely invested in technology stocks during one of the strongest tech markets in history.

Since 2021, 17 of EWI's 20 largest holdings1 have each fallen more than 42%.2 That level of underperformance among the portfolio's largest investments is extraordinary. Shareholders deserve a Board that will pursue all available options to improve performance and maximise value.

While we reiterate that the new Board will be fully independent from Saba, we recognise that shareholders would like the choice not to continue with the Company. Therefore, we recommend that the new directors, if elected, offer all shareholders a 100% cash exit at 99% of the Company's NAV. Regardless of any future changes the new directors may elect to make to EWI's investment mandate or manager, this tender offer would guarantee every shareholder the option to sell their entire holding at 99% of NAV providing a clear and certain path forward.

Although EWI currently trades at a slight premium, the unfortunate reality for shareholders is that we anticipate the discount will likely revert to near its prior levels once SpaceX is re-marked to its expected value."

As a reminder, Saba has proposed resolutions to be added to the notice of the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting to enable EWI shareholders to elect three new qualified, independent directors Gabriel Gliksberg, Michael Joseph and Jassen Trenkow and reject the re-election of the incumbent directors.

About Saba

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse group of clients. Founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, Saba is a pioneer of credit relative value strategies and capital structure arbitrage. Saba has offices in New York City and London. Learn more at www.sabacapital.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement is not intended to be and does not constitute or contain any investment recommendation as defined by Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as it forms part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). No information in this announcement should be construed as recommending or suggesting an investment strategy. Nothing in this announcement or in any related materials is a statement of or indicates or implies any specific or probable value outcome in any particular circumstance. This announcement is provided merely for general informational purposes and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as (1) investment, financial, tax or legal advice, or (2) a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or other investment, or to pursue any investment style or strategy. Neither the information nor any opinion contained in this announcement constitutes an inducement or offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities or other investments in the Company or any other company by Saba or any of its affiliates in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not consider the investment objective, financial situation, suitability or the particular need or circumstances of any specific individual who may access or review this announcement and may not be taken as advice on the merits of any investment decision. This announcement is not intended to provide the sole basis for evaluation of, and does not purport to contain all information that may be required with respect to, any potential investment in the Company. Any person who is in any doubt about the matters to which this announcement relates should consult an authorised financial adviser or other person authorised under the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. To the best of Saba's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, and has been obtained from public sources that Saba believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented "as is", without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied, and Saba has not independently verified the data contained therein. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Saba does not undertake to update or supplement any of the information, analysis and opinion contained herein.

Saba may continue transacting in the shares and securities of the Company, and/or derivatives referenced to them (which may include those providing long and short economic exposure) for an indefinite period following the date of this announcement and may increase or decrease its interests in such shares, securities and/or derivatives at any time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements and information that are based on Saba's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Saba. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about strategies, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, expenditures and assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. When used herein, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "project" and similar expressions (or their negative) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Saba's current views with respect to future events, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially and adversely from those described herein. There is no assurance or guarantee with respect to the prices at which any securities of the Company or any other company will trade, and such securities may not trade at prices that may be implied herein. Any estimates, projections or potential impact of the opportunities identified by Saba herein are based on assumptions that Saba believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof, but there can be no assurance or guarantee that actual results or performance will not differ, and such differences may be material and adverse. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by Saba or any of its officers, employees or agents as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects or returns contained herein. Neither Saba nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (for negligence or misrepresentation or in tort or under contract or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of information presented in this announcement or otherwise arising in connection with this announcement. Any historical financial information, projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects or returns contained herein are not necessarily a reliable indicator of future performance. Nothing in this announcement should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future. Nothing in this announcement should be considered as a profit forecast.

Permitted Recipients

In relation to the United Kingdom, this announcement is being issued only to, and is directed only at, (i) investment professionals specified in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order and (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities of the Company or any member of its group may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Permitted Recipients"). Persons who are not Permitted Recipients must not act or rely on the information contained in this announcement.

Distribution

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of that jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement in certain countries may be restricted by law and persons who access it are required to inform themselves and to comply with any such restrictions. Saba disclaims all responsibility where persons access this announcement in breach of any law or regulation in the country of which that person is a citizen or in which that person is residing or is domiciled.

__________________________ 1 List of EWI's Twenty Largest Holdings at 31 October 2020 as detailed on Page 17 of the Company's 31 October 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements. 2 Source: Bloomberg. Data runs from 1 January 2021 through 11 February 2026. Returns are total return in USD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211989048/en/

Contacts:

Longacre Square Partners

Kate Sylvester Bence Szechenyi

ksylvester@longacresquare.com bszechenyi@longacresquare.com