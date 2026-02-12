Diveroli Investment Group Files 13D in PetMed Express, Highlights Strategic Value, Asset Floor, and Multiple Takeover Pathways

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Diveroli Investment Group ("DIG") today announced that it has filed a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing a significant ownership position in PetMed Express, Inc. ("PetMed" or the "Company").

DIG believes PetMed's current share price is materially disconnected from the Company's intrinsic value. With multiple acquisition proposals on the table, significant hard assets on the balance sheet, no long-term debt, and a nationally recognized brand operating in a $165+ billion U.S. pet industry, DIG is calling on PetMed's Board of Directors to act decisively in the best interests of all shareholders.

In late 2025, PetMed received multiple unsolicited, all-cash acquisition proposals at prices well above the current trading level, including a $4.25 per share proposal from Cardone Ventures and a $4.00 per share proposal from SilverCape Investments, underscoring the strategic value of the Company's platform, brand, and customer base.

"With multiple cash proposals, it's clearly an attractive target for acquirers," said DIG Chief Investment Officer Aharon Diveroli. "When private capital is willing to pay 40% premiums, it's incumbent on management to explain why shareholders should wait."

Beyond the existing proposals, DIG believes the situation could attract additional interest. M&A research spanning 30 years shows that in 20-30% of unsolicited bid situations, a third-party 'White Knight' ultimately acquires the target at a higher price once valuation gaps become clear. PetMed's nationally licensed pharmacy platform, fulfillment infrastructure, and established customer base may appeal to potential bluechip acquirers like Amazon, as well as experienced consolidators like Chewy and Tractor Supply, both of which have expanded through prior pet-focused acquisitions.

PetMed's 184,000+ square foot headquarters and fulfillment center in Delray Beach, Florida - acquired in 2016 for $18.5 million - is a significant asset. South Florida industrial real estate has appreciated significantly since then, with the property now assessed at over $19.4 million according to Palm Beach County records. This asset alone represents approximately $0.92 per share, forming a meaningful part of the Company's valuation floor.

At roughly $2.90-$3.00 per share, investors are assigning minimal value to PetMed's operating business, brand, customer base, and licensed pharmacy platform - a clear case of market undervaluation during a transition period.

"Pet ownership and associated spending has shown durable growth across economic cycles" added DIG Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Berney. "U.S. expenditures grew annually at roughly 7-8% the past decade and are projected to surpass $150 billion in the next few years. Pet moms and dads continue to drive recurring demand."

DIG intends to engage constructively with the Company's board and management regarding strategic alternatives, governance, and actions to maximize shareholder value. DIG may also communicate with other shareholders and interested parties as appropriate.

About Diveroli Investment Group

Diveroli Investment Group (or "DIG") is a Miami-based, family-run investment firm that pursues value creation through opportunities in public and private companies. The firm focuses on sectors where technological change, operational inflection points, or strategic under-appreciation create significant upside potential. Founded in 2025, the firm achieved a +385% first-year return on proprietary capital and is assessing the feasibility of accepting outside capital from select accredited investors later this year.

