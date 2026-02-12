Anzeige
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
12.02.2026 12:42 Uhr
Capital for Colleagues Plc - Result of AGM & Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

12 February 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND BOARD CHANGES

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held yesterday.

At the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, as previously announced, Richard Bailey stepped down as Non-executive Chairman of the Company and Ed Jenkins was appointed in his place.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.comor contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Ed Jenkins, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

Lesley Watt, Chief Financial officer

01985 201 980

AlbR Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


