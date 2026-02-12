Copper Wire & Cable Market worth $324.7 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Copper Wire & Cable Market by Insulation Type, Voltage Type, Installation (Underground, Overhead, Submarine), Application (Building Wires, Power Cables, Communication, Automotive Wiring), End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2032", the copper wire & cable market is projected to reach USD 324.7 billion by 2032, up from USD 182.0 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% over the same period.

Copper Wire & Cable Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2025 Market Size: USD 182.0 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 324.7 billion

CAGR (2025-2032): 8.6%

Copper Wire & Cable Market Trends & Insights:

The copper wire & cable market is witnessing strong growth driven by increasing demand for efficient, reliable electrical conductivity across the power, construction, industrial, automotive, and telecommunications sectors. Continuous advancements in conductor design, insulation materials such as XLPE and PVC, and manufacturing processes have improved thermal performance, safety, and durability, expanding the use of copper cables in medium- and high-voltage as well as specialized applications. This demand is further reinforced by rapid electrification trends, including renewable energy integration, electric vehicle adoption, and expansion of charging infrastructure, all of which require high-quality copper wiring solutions. At the same time, ongoing grid modernization, underground cabling projects, and the need to enhance energy efficiency and system reliability are driving sustained adoption of copper wire and cable products globally.

Asia Pacific dominated the copper wire & cable market with a share of 43.4% in terms of value in 2024.

The XLPE segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The low-voltage segment dominated the copper wire & cable market with a share of 50.0% in terms of value in 2024.

The underground segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The power cables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The energy & power segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans, LS Cable & System, and NKT A/S are star players in the copper wire & cable market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Tratos Group, Hubbell, TT Cables, Studer Cables Ag, Brugg Cables, Doncaster Cables, Cords Cable, and Remee Wire & Cable have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Copper Wire & Cable Market"

200 - Tables

100 - Figures

300 - Pages

The market for copper wire & cable market is significantly influenced by the presence of various global and regional aluminum manufacturers. Companies such as Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans, LS Cable & System, and NKT A/S, along with emerging firms such as Tratos Group, Hubbell, TT Cables, Studer Cables Ag, offer a wide range of copper wires & cables. The availability of these quality products from numerous reliable suppliers facilitates market growth, as various industries show increasing interest in utilizing copper wire & cables.

PVC segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period.

The PVC segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market, driven by its cost-effectiveness, ease of processing, and wide applicability across low-voltage applications. PVC insulated copper cables are extensively used in residential and commercial building wiring, appliances, and light industrial installations due to their good insulation properties, flexibility, and compliance with safety standards. Rapid urbanization, growth in construction and renovation activities, and increasing electrification in emerging economies are further accelerating demand for PVC-insulated copper wires and cables.

The high voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period.

The high voltage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in long-distance power transmission and grid expansion projects. The rapid integration of renewable energy sources such as offshore wind and large scale solar along with rising demand for cross border interconnectors and high-capacity transmission lines, is significantly boosting adoption of high-voltage copper cables. Ongoing grid modernization and the need to reduce transmission losses and enhance network reliability are supporting strong growth in this segment.

Underground installation type segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period.

The underground installation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period, driven by increasing urbanization and the need for reliable, space efficient power distribution networks. Growing adoption of underground cabling in smart cities, metro rail projects, and dense urban areas is supported by its advantages such as improved safety, reduced transmission losses, and lower exposure to weather-related disruptions. Rising investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and replacement of aging overhead lines in developed and emerging economies are accelerating demand for underground copper cable installations.

The power cables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The power cables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period, driven by rising investments in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. Accelerating deployment of renewable energy projects, expansion of transmission networks, and increasing electrification across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are significantly boosting demand for copper power cables. Grid modernization initiatives, underground cabling projects, and the need for efficient, low-loss power transmission are supporting strong growth of this segment.

The energy & power segment is poised to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The energy & power segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period, driven by sustained investments in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. Rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity, grid modernization initiatives, and growing demand for reliable electricity supply are significantly increasing the adoption of copper cables. The development of cross-border interconnections, smart grids, and energy storage projects is further accelerating demand for high-performance copper wire & cable solutions in this segment.

Middle East is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Middle East is projected to witness the highest CAGR in terms of value in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period, driven by large-scale investments in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. Rapid expansion of renewable energy projects, particularly solar and wind, along with ongoing grid modernization and cross-border interconnection initiatives, is significantly boosting the demand for high-value copper cables. Additionally, rising urbanization, smart city developments, and major construction and industrial projects across countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are supporting strong value growth for copper wire & cable solutions in the region.

Key Players

Prominent companies include NKT A/S (Denmark,) Prysmian (Italy), Hellenic Cables (Greece), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Helukabel (Germany), Nexans (France), LS Cable & System (South Korea), KEI Industries Limited (India), Polycab India Limited (India), Lapp Group (Germany), Ducab (UAE), Bahra Electric (Saudi Arabia), Riyadh Cables (Saudi Arabia), Jeddah Cables Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia), and others.

