Fort Worth Gets a New Self-Care Destination as Glo Tanning Opens Near Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Fort Worth near Texas Motor Speedway on Feb. 14, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Onyi Odunkuwe, who is focused on serving both residents and visitors in one of North Texas' most active corridors.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Fort Worth continues to grow as a destination for work, entertainment, and lifestyle. Opening near the Texas Motor Speedway allows us to meet people where they already are and deliver a premium wellness experience that fits busy schedules," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning.

Location:

Texas Motor Speedway Area

3400 TX-114 (Ste 110)

Fort Worth TX, 76177

About Glo Tanning:

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has grown into one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation, with 110 locations open and 250 in development. The company offers UV tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services through its spa-like studios. Glo's proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day system and comprehensive franchise support have made it a leader in accessible luxury wellness. Visit www.glotanning.com.

Contact Information

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fort-worth-gets-a-new-self-care-destination-as-glo-tanning-opens-1136588