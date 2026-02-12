BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Surface Sampling Returns High-Grade Gold Results at Savant Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce high-grade surface sampling results from geological reconnaissance field work, undertaken in October 2025 at its district-scale, Savant Gold Exploration Project ("Savant Project") located in northwestern Ontario (See Figure 1). The Company also provides an outline of exploration activities for 2026.

Savant Project Highlights:

Year-round access, with highway 599, and proximal to rail, power and mining service centres like Sioux Lookout and Dryden

Strategic mining location in a highly prospective gold district in northwestern Ontario, surrounded by large mines and deposits (Musselwhite, Red Lake, Rainy River, Pickle Crow)

District-scale land position (~24k hectares) hosting underexplored iron formations and favourable shear zones related to the 40-km long Kashaweogama Lake Fault Zone (potential conduits for gold mineralization)

2025 Surface Sampling Highlights:

34.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") Gold ("Au") grab sample in highly strained, fine grained metasedimentary rock with 20% quartz veining

Collected at the Wiggle Creek prospect (see Figure 2), 850 metres ("m") from previous diamond drilling, with historic surface sampling (notably 56.2 g/t Au), and is proximal to the Kashaweogama Lake Fault Zone

Within walking distance to the provincial highway

BeMetals' Interim CEO, Kristen Reinertson, stated: "The Savant Project is a large and contiguous land position, well situated within highly prospective ground that requires exploration attention and effort to uncover new discoveries. Although preliminary in nature, finding a surface sample grading 34.7 g/t Au within walking distance to a provincial highway is highly encouraging, and together with previous surface sample results of 99.6 g/t Auand 56.2 g/t Au completed by Prospector Metals Corp. in 20221 from the Snowbird and Wiggle Creek showings, respectively, sets the tone for economic opportunities.

Northwest Ontario is host to several large gold mines and gold deposits, some that have been in production for decades. After visiting the project last year, I know we are in a great location to potentially find something of size, and I am excited to kick-off our exploration programs commencing this spring."

1. See press release dated August 15, 2022 (Prospector Identifies Second Gold Bearing Structural Corridor, Savant Project, Ontario: Bedrock Grab Samples Yield Values up to 99.6 g/t Au at the Snowbird-Shoal Deformation Zone).

Savant Gold Exploration Project

The Savant Project is a district-scale (1,178 contiguous claims over 24,197.5 hectares) gold exploration property located in the Canadian Shield, within the western Wabigoon Greenstone belt, with a good plumbing system and large 40-km long regional structure, the Kashaweogama Lake Fault Zone (and the eastern extension referred to as the Wiggle Creek Deformation Zone, "WDZ"), which bisects the claim block, along with extensive, intensely folded, banded iron formations (BIF) cut by numerous major and secondary shear zones. There are numerous large mines and deposits in the region, including Musselwhite with current proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.5 million ounces ("Moz") at 6.43 g/t Au, (see Orla Mining Reserves & Resources); Red Lake with current proven and probable mineral reserves of 2.0 Moz at 4.20 g/t Au (see Evolution Mining Reserves & Resources), and Pickle Crow with current inferred mineral resources of 2.8 Moz at 7.2 g/t Au (see, Fire Fly Metals Mineral Resources).

There has been limited historic drilling on the Savant Project to date, which only tested the iron formations with 59 drillholes totaling 6,357 metres, with little to no testing of BIF fold hinges or tight fold noses, areas that are usually high-priority opportunities for gold deposition. This provides BeMetals with the chance to incorporate previous data and focus new drilling on areas where recent and new exploration results show more encouraging prospectivity.

2025 Surface Sampling Results

A total of 68 grab samples were collected during the October 2025 field work, for which all assays have now been received. The highlights below are from the Wiggle Creek area of the project. All coordinates are in UTM NAD83, Zone 15 North.

SAMPLE ID Easting Northing Au g/t Description F574904 671038.7 5591432.7 34.70 Semi massive arsenopyrite in dark, fine-grained metasediment with quartz veining. F574907 671031.7 5591431.4 1.89 Wall rock and quartz vein contact with arsenopyrite in wispy 1mm quartz veinlets. F574909 671040.6 5591432.0 8.95 Arsenopyrite in dark, fine-grained metasediment. F574928 671032.0 5591432.0 3.08 Quartz vein in silicified, dark, very fine-grained shale.

The Savant property is also host to numerous iron formation type gold occurrences including Snowbird and Horseshoe occurrences which will be priority targets in the upcoming 2026 field program.

2026 Spring/Summer Exploration Program

Following initial field work by BeMetals in 2025 and assessment of the historic project data, the Company has developed an exploration plan for spring/summer 2026, to support the Company's discovery goals. This program will focus on biogeochemical sampling and prospecting to incorporate further data before prioritizing drill targets, optimizing the possibility of discovery success:

Biogeochemical Sampling and Prospecting

Targeting Musselwhite style iron formation hosted gold mineralization, exploration work will initially comprise biogeochemical sampling in the following areas:

Areas with fold hinges and tight fold noses (see Figure 2)

Magnetic lows in BIF that may represent sulphide replacement zones

Broader dispersion haloes of gold indicator metals e.g. silver, arsenic, bismuth, lead, selenium and tellurium (based on current rock sampling)

Prospecting & Mapping

Ground crews of structural geologists and prospectors will sample and map magnetic and biogeochemical metal anomalies

The Company will conduct drill target generation and prioritization once all of the data has been reviewed and assessed in combination with historical information, in order to plan a follow-up drill program.

Figure 1: Savant Project Location and Regional Setting

Figure 2: Savant Gold Project - Mag Underlay with Sample Results

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

On February 2, 2026 and February 10, 2026 an independent laboratory, AGAT Laboratories - Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, provided results from a set of samples from the Savant Gold Project 2025 reconnaissance exploration program. These results were determined using 50g fire assay atomic absorption spectroscopy finish following fine crushing, riffle splitting and pulverizing, AGAT analytical code 202-55. Overlimit samples were completed using 50g fire assay with gravimetric finish, AGAT analytical code 202-564. The sampling was conducted following standard operating procedures for outcrop sampling with an appropriate chain of custody sample dispatch. The results from AGAT Thunder Bay included the introduction of laboratory standards, blanks and duplicates into these batches of samples.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Weston, P. Geo., a consultant of BeMetals, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects, while continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. B2Gold is a strategic investor in the Company, owning approximately 37% of BeMetals' outstanding shares. The Company plans to explore the Savant Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions which hosts several past producers as well as current operations, including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also has the Pangeni Copper Project in the Zambian Copperbelt, with co-funding and technical partner JOGMEC. Here, BeMetals has discovered copper mineralization with geological characteristics and intersected widths and grades similar to that of large-scale copper mines in the same region. Additionally, the Company holds the Kazan Gold Projects in Japan.

