Copper Road Resources Inc.: Copper Road Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Project 2026 Exploration Program Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSXV:CRD) ("Copper Road" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update its on-going and planned 2026 Exploration work program over its Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex ("BNVC") project, located in the Kirkland Lake-Larder Lake area of northeastern, Ontario.

Mr. Brian Howlett, CEO of Copper Road commented, "We are very pleased to begin our work program on the BNVC project. Given its proximity to the Noranda mining camp with over a century of mining history, this project has some encouraging exploration opportunities. Copper Road is well funded to initiate its 2026 exploration program, including $1,084,900 raised via a financing closed on December 31, 2025 and current holdings of 1.78 million shares of Sterling Metals Corporation with a market valuation of $3.0 million as of February 2026."

The consolidated claim package consists of 174 mining claim cells covering 10,693 hectares ("ha"), including 13 contiguous mining rights only patents for an additional 210 ha to the operational project area. The reader is referred to Copper Road's December 8, 2025 press release announcing the signing of four separate option agreements. The project area includes parts of Ben Nevis, Clifford, Elliott, Arnold and Katrine townships (See Figure 1).

Figure 1: Regional location Map of the Copper Road Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Project showing the Blake River Group bounded to the south by the Larder Lake-Cadillac fault zone (LLCfz) and to the north by the Porcupine Destor fault zone (PDfz) - Source: Modified after Monecke et al., 2017; Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

2026 Exploration Program Outline:

Phase I: Data Interpretations and Property Compilation:

3D Inversion of the Mobile MT data, interpretation and recommendations

Property-scale geological-geophysical compilations into a GIS database

1982 OGS reconnaissance till sampling program interpretation

Initiate Aboriginal consultation - Exploration Agreement

Exploration Plans and Permit filings

Phase II: Initiate fieldwork activities based on Area of Interest ("AOIs") outlined from the Mobile MT interpretation and recommendations, and geological-geophysical compilations, combined with LiDAR data.

Property-scale LiDAR survey

Geological mapping, prospecting and sampling

Stripping, geological mapping and sampling

Focused ground geophysical surveying

Phase III Maiden diamond drill program on property

Expecting an initial drill program of up to 6,000 metres

Exploration Update:

Copper Road has received the final data from Expert Geophysics on the recently flown 1,215 line-kilometre (109 sq.km area) state of the art Mobile Magnetotellurics ("Mobile MT") over the consolidated project holdings. This survey represents the first, all encompassing, electromagnetic and magnetic data airborne data collection mandate over consolidated BNVC project since 1990 (See Figure 2).

A geophysical consulting group has been retained to process and complete 3D inversion modeling of the Mobile MT data collected by Expert Geophysics. The objective is to generate a 3D conductivity model that can be used to interpret prospective structures, formations, alteration, and mineralization, following an adequate quality control data verification stage. The deliverables will be a 3D voxel conductivity model and a report covering the work, including applied quality control.

In addition, the Company has retained a consulting geophysicist to complete an interpretation of the Mobile MT data and 3D inversion models. The objective of this mandate is to identify targets for detailed ground geological and geophysical follow-up to outline additional diamond drill targets for testing in the maiden drill program on the BNVC project.

Figure 2: Fight Lines and underlying geology and mineral occurrences - Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

Expert Geophysics has completed a 2D inversion of the Mobile MT EM data for all surveyed lines. Initial results are very encouraging based on these results and for reference, a selection of images with descriptions follow outlining the data and results. (See Figures 3, 4, 5)

Figure 3: The overall resistivity distribution presented in a 3D resistivity representation (voxel). The overall resistivity differentiations are in the highly resistive range (thousands ohm-m) which is typical for rocks of greenstone belts - Source Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

Figure 4: A map of apparent conductivity at 138 Hz overlapped with contours of magnetic anomalies derived from the total magnetic intensity. Note: In general, spatial correlations between magnetic field and resistivity distribution is expressed in some structural features (dykes and fault-like structures), and at some contact zones - Source Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

See Figure 6 and 7 and captions on the details for profile lines L1660 and L2350 related to the historical mineralization occurrences and their related MT magnetic and conductivity responses.

Figure 5: Structural analysis results show conductive and resistive axes extracted from a series of apparent conductivity values in a specific data frequency range over the total magnetic intensity colour grid. Note: In general, spatial correlations between magnetic field and resistivity distribution is expressed in some structural features (dykes and fault-like structures), and at some contact zones - Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

See below Figures 6 and 7 and captions describing the details for profile lines L1580 and L2350 related to the historical mineralization occurrences and their related MT magnetic and conductivity responses:

Area around the Croxall Breccia and Snipe-Brett Mineral Occurrences

Figure 6: The Mobile MT survey provided new geophysical constraints on bedrock resistivity and magnetic variations. This resistivity voxel and apparent conductivity map show here, highlight lateral continuous resistive and conductive domains that broadly correspond to variations in volcanic lithologies, intrusive bodies mapped in the area, to structures and, potentially alteration zones. The magnetic susceptibility data compliment the EM data by highlighting lithological contrasts between felsic to intermediate volcanic and mafic components, as well as outlining intrusive bodies and structural breaks. Several conductive trends occur along contacts between magnetic and non-magnetic units; a setting commonly associated with base-metal occurrences in the Abitibi belt. High magnetic susceptibility values would represent mafic units / magnetic-bearing phases, dyke-like bodies, or magnetic-rich horizons. Low magnetic susceptibility could represent felsic/intermediate volcanics, sediments, and/or magnetic-destructive alteration zones.

Structural axis derived from the EM data define a series of east-west and northeast-trending conductive features consistent with the regional structural framework. A number of these trends spatially coincide with known mineral occurrences within the property survey area, indicating that the Mobile MT data effectively highlighted structures and lithological domains that may have focused base metal mineralization along these fluid-flow conduits - Source Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

See Figure 9 for a description of historical work result highlights.

Zn/Pb: Area of the Canagau Shaft - Zn/Cu: Area of the Erhard Occurrence

Figure 7: See caption for Figure 6 on details - See Figure 9 for historical work results

Property Background - Metallogenic Ore Deposit Model and the Exploration Discovery Potential Rationale - Why the Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex (BNVC) -

The BNVC is located within the upper Blake River Group ("BRG"). It is the youngest volcanic sequence within the metal endowed Abitibi greenstone belt. Of all the Archean sequences in the Abitibi greenstone belt, the BRG contains the most abundant concentration of volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits.

Approximately half of the total VMS tonnage of the Abitibi greenstone belt is hosted in the BRG, and about 90% of the total Cu-Zn-Ag-Au in the belt is found in the BRG. The Noranda VMS mining district is located approximately 40 kilometres to the east of the BNVC in Quebec, hosts 23 distinct VMS deposits. The Doyon-Bousquet-Laronde camp further to the east, hosts 11 VMS deposits within the Upper BRG rocks1.

The Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex has the potential to host two (2) separate styles of economic mineralization..

Gold-rich Cu-Zn-Ag-Au VMS miner.alization - East Sector of Property: Presence of VMS-style alteration and mineralization indicating that a synvolcanic hydrothermal system existed (i.e. Canagau Shaft). These characteristics are comparable to those in the in the Noranda and Doyon-Bousquet-LaRonde mining camps3,4, located to the east within the same BRG assemblage of rocks3,4. Archean Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralized system - West sector of property. Historical documented mineral occurrences (i.e. Croxall Breccia) are related to the Clifford Stock in Clifford Township5. The described geological setting and mineralogical attributes suggest a similar analogy to that of the Cote Lake Gold deposits currently in production.

Figure 8: Schematic of the Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex in analogy to the Noranda VMS camp and Laronde-Bousquet-Doyon VMS camp.

Underpinning the geology of the project area is a domal anticlinal package of mafic and felsic volcanic rocks wrapped around the Clifford Stock. Northeast and northwest synvolcanic structures are excellent targets for Noranda-type VMS deposits2. The layered mafic-rhyolitic volcanic package reflects a flow dome complex that hosts the Doyon-Bousquet LaRonde gold-rich VMS deposits.

Highlights of previous exploration work are included on Figure 9:

Patents include the "Canagau Mines" shaft sunk to -100m with 3 levels aggregating 284m of crosscuts. Sampling from the 68m level in 1927 returned 0.52% Cu, 11.48% Zn, 7.84% Pb, 112 g/t Au and 151 g/t Ag.

At the Croxall Breccia, Hollinger Mines (1964) drilling returned 85.8 g/t Au over 1.52m.

Mineta Resources (1988) returned values of 114 g/t Au over 1.22m and 0.373 g/t Au over 41.6m at Croxall.

Wallbridge Mining 2003 drilling at Canagau intersected 2.07 g/t Au and 2.19% Zn over 10.3m.

Wallbridge Mining 2004 drilling at the Clifford Cu-Mo-Au surface anomaly intersected 55.3m averaging 0.12% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 0.26g/t Ag. For some reason Mo wasn't assayed for.

Figure 9: Historical exploration work highlights over the Copper Road BNVC claim package

In addition, this is the first time that the entire BNVC project has been consolidated into a single claim package. As result, this will allow Copper Road to complete a systematic exploration program over the entire belt of prospective rocks, with the objective of identifying and defining targets in previously documented mineral occurrences and within newly discovered mineralized zones over the large land package.

Copper Road's Senior Geological Consultant Michael Rosatelli commented: "The Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex offers tremendous potential for the discovery of economic mineralization within a consolidated claim package that has seen limited systematic historical exploration work. Previous exploration work has highlighted the potential for Cu-Zn-Ag-Au mineralization related to a VMS system with direct analogies to those of the world-class Noranda-Laronde mining camps located in the well-endowed metal rich Blake River Group. Furthermore, prior investigations have outlined a prospective Archean porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralized center has been identified along the western sector of the property. A fully integrated, property-scale exploration has been designed to evaluate these mineralized trends, refine structural and lithostratigraphic controls, and to incorporate advanced geophysical datasets to delineate high-priority drill targets for the maiden 2026 diamond drilling campaign."

Qualified Person

Michael P. Rosatelli, M.Sc., P.Geo. the senior geological consultant for the Company, is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

References

P. Mercier-Langevin, J. Goutier, P.-S. Ross, V. McNicoll, T. Monecke, C. Dion, B. Dubé, P. Thurston, V. Bécu, H. Gibson, M. Hannington, and A. Galley. 2011. The Blake River Group of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and Its Unique VMS and Gold-Rich VMS Endowment, Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 6869, 72 p. Jensen, L.S., 1975. Geology of the Clifford and Ben Nevis Townships, District of Cochrane, Geoscience Report 132. Moore, L.N., Daigneault, R., Aird, H.M., Banerjee, N.R. and Mueller, W.U., 2015. Reconstruction and evolution of Archean intracaldera facies: the Rouyn-Pelletier Caldera Complex of the Blake River Group, Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada. Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences. Peloquin, A.S., Piercey, J. and Hamilton M.A., 2008. The Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex, Ontario, Canada: Part of the Late Volcanic Phase of the Blake River Group, Abitibi Subprovince. Economic Geology, v. 103 pp 1219-124. Chaloux, E.C., 2005. The Croxall Breccia Pipe: Geological and Geochemical Study of an Archean Porphyry Cu-Mo-Au System, A project report submitted in partial fulfilment of the requirements for the degree of Applied MSc in Geology, Laurentian University, Department of Earth Sciences, Laurentian University December 2005

For more information, please contact:

Brian Howlett, CPAPresident and CEO

Copper Road Resources Inc.

brian@copperroadresources.ca

1-647-227-3035

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Copper Road Resource's treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering on disclosed terms or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Copper Road Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/copper-road-ben-nevis-volcanic-complex-project-2026-exploration-program-update-1136611