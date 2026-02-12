Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today the upcoming retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Reynolds. After 15 years of dedicated service, Chris will step down from the role effective March 31, 2026, following completion of the 2025 audit and filing the annual financial statements. He leaves behind a legacy of financial stewardship, strategic growth, and lasting relationships.

Chris became part of the team in 2011 and played an important role in advancing Seabridge through significant change and growth. He established a strong focus on financial reporting, built a finance team, cultivated cybersecurity and risk management, and helped secure ongoing funding to advance key projects - all of which have been crucial to Seabridge's ongoing success. The company values Chris's dedication, leadership, and contributions throughout his tenure.

"It has been an honor to serve as CFO of Seabridge Gold," said Chris. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together and have great confidence in the company's future."

With the retirement of Chris, Seabridge is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Martin as its Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2026. Greg will join Seabridge on March 2nd to ensure a smooth transition with Chris. Greg brings deep experience in the areas of corporate finance, treasury, corporate development and building strong teams. Greg has recently held the role of CEO of Nevada Copper, EVP and CFO at SSR Mining, and other executive roles with NovaGold, Zincore Metals, and Placer Dome. He has managed acquisitions and significant joint ventures in the mining industry which will prove valuable for the establishment of a joint venture on our KSM project. His diverse background and education underline his strategic mindset, adaptability, and competitive drive.

"We are excited to welcome Greg to our leadership team," said Rudi Fronk, CEO. "With his deep expertise in financial management and strategic planning, we are confident that he will be a great addition to the executive team and help drive our company's next phase of development as a joint venture partner and producer."

Greg commented, "I am thrilled to join Seabridge Gold at a pivotal juncture for the KSM project and the Company. I look forward to working with this talented team to continue building on its success."

Seabridge is also pleased to announce the promotion of current Finance Director, Hassan Esmaeili, to Vice President, Finance. Hassan joined Seabridge in 2018 and has over 20 years of extensive experience in financial reporting, auditing and systems with organizations such as DeBeers and KPMG. With the addition of Greg and the promotion of Hassan, Seabridge's finance team continues to possess depth and invaluable experience.

