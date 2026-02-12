District-scale land package, now consolidated

Advanced technical database (25,000 meters of drilling, 130 line-kilometers of CSAMT, 4,800 samples) from which to begin building a geological model

Geological model compilation underway, which will assist with Phase 1 drill targeting and prioritization

Results from recently completed CSAMT geophysics, ongoing land consolidation, and the planned Phase 1 exploration program to be announced over the coming weeks and months

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. ("ICG" or the "Company"), a precious metals exploration Company with a focus on advanced silver and gold exploration in Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has completed an updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for the Tuscarora District Project located near Elko, Nevada, USA.

The completion of the updated Technical Report is a first step in the Company's efforts to compile and organize a large technical database for its 8,000-acre land package being acquired from American Pacific Mining Corp. ("APM"), subject to the terms and conditions of an arrangement agreement between the parties (see press release dated December 8, 2025). This database is the springboard from which ICG expects to rapidly advance its geological understanding of the district beginning with a Phase 1 exploration program to commence this spring/summer following the expected completion of the transaction with APM.

ICG is now compiling the first ever district-scale geological model for the Tuscarora District (the "District") - an effort designed to generate a pipeline of both shallow and deeper drill targets. Management believes that applying modern geological interpretation to this extensive dataset provides an opportunity to unlock additional value.

The Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report, Tuscarora District Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA", (effective date of January 7, 2026), was prepared for the Company by Steven L. McMillin, M.Sc., AIPG CPG #11031, of Rangefront Mining Services who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at https://icgsilverandgold.com/.

"We are very pleased to have completed the updated technical report for the Tuscarora District, which we believe provides a strong, modern foundation for discovery and resource growth as we plan our next phase of value creation at ICG," commented Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO and Director of ICG Silver & Gold. "This report helps to refine our geological understanding of the project and highlights the significant exploration potential that remains across the District. With our public listing targeted for Q1 2026, we are excited to turn our focus to the drill bit and commence a robust drill program at the Tuscarora District later this year, with the goal of demonstrating the Tuscarora District's full potential."

Tuscarora District Overview





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/283652_b8a797cd941bb813_001full.jpg

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located near the junction of the Independence and Carlin Trends, about an hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. After completing the transaction to acquire the Tuscarora District from American Pacific, ICG will control 100% of the approximately 8,000-acre land package, which has undergone extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics.

Tuscarora District Highlights1

Since the 1960s, significant work has documented multiple zones of low-sulfidation (high-oxidation) epithermal and/or Carlin-style mineralization.

Size: Approximately 8,000 acres (excluding recently staked land)

Drilling: Approximately 25,730 meters (10,000 meters completed by APM)

Geophysical Surveys CSAMT: ~130 line-kilometers (including 44 line-kilometers completed in November 2025 by ICG) Gravity: Regional and Local Magnetic: Ground and Aerial

Orthophoto

LiDAR: Property-wide

Seismic

Surface Samples Number of soil samples: 3,280 Number of rock samples: 1,540 (see Image 1 for example of hand sample)



ICG has now shifted its focus to integrating all this information into a geological model that will help prioritize drill targets for the Company's Phase 1 exploration program planned for spring/summer 2026. The emerging geological model is expected to identify multiple targets, including shallow oxide opportunities and deeper feeder-style targets that may be the source of the district's epithermal mineralization.

Project History 1960 to Present

The Tuscarora District has a long history of exploration work dating back to the 1960s (see section 7.3 of the Technical Report for detailed work by year). As ownership has changed hands, a consolidated data set has never been compiled across the land package.

Table 1: Operators since the 1960s. Source: Table 5.2, Technical Report1

Companies Years American Pacific Mining Corp. 2018-2026 Novo Resources Corp. 2016-2017 Nevada Eagle LLC and Ulm, West Incorporated (purchased by Ely Gold Minerals Inc.) 2014 Wolfpack Gold Corp

(an agreement to combine parts of Golden Predator Mines US Inc. and Seabridge Gold) 2012-2013 Golden Predator Mines US Inc. 2010-2011 Golden Predator Mines US Inc. 2008-2009 Canyon Resources Ltd 2006-2008 Terraco Gold Corp 2003-2005 Franco Nevada Mining Corp 2000-2001 Newcrest Resources Inc 1995-2000 Battle Mountain 1992 Corona 1991 Chevron and Horizon Gold Corp. 1989-1990 Jedediah Minerals Company & Cruson and Panze Geologists 1986-1998 Fischer Watt 1987 Northern Dynasty 1984 Hecla 1983 Shell Oil 1983-1984 Duval 1981 The Condor Corp. 1970 Standard Magnesia 1968 Eklund Drilling 1968 Cyprus Minerals 1967

New Theories on Old Rocks

Historical exploration has mainly focused on near-surface outcrops and shallow drilling around the Dexter Pit. The presence of adularia in the silver and gold veins leads ICG to interpret a deeper source for the system (or systems). ICG will continue focusing on shallow targets and, depending on available capital and timing, may explore certain targets at greater depths.

Despite decades of exploration, much of the Tuscarora District has not been assessed within a unified geological framework. Historical work often concentrated on near-surface targets and specific zones of mineralization rather than on the broader structural and magmatic architecture of the District.

By combining drilling, geophysics, geochemistry, and modern interpretation techniques, ICG is re-evaluating the District with what Management describes as "new theories on old rocks."

The Company expects the geological compilation effort to support additional announcements in the near term, including results from recently completed CSAMT geophysics, ongoing land consolidation, and the planned Phase 1 exploration program.

Table 2: Vein orientations and mineralogy (Castor et al, 2003). Source: Table 8-1, Technical Report1





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/283652_b8a797cd941bb813_002full.jpg

Image 1: Grand Prize bladed quartz vein texture and electrum (Saderholm, 2021). Source: Figure 8-7, Technical Report1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/283652_b8a797cd941bb813_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Steven L. McMillin, a principal geologist at Rangefront Mining Services

(Rangefront), based in Elko, Nevada, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

References:

McMillin, S. L. (2026, January 7). NI 43-101 technical report: Tuscarora Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA. Rangefront Mining Services. Prepared for ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7, Canada

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the completion of the transaction with APM, the public listing of the Company's common shares, the timing and content of future exploration plans of the Company with respect to Tuscarora. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283652

Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.