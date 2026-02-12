Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
12.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
Green Street Releases 2026 Annual Sector Outlooks Delivering Critical Market Insights

Outlooks Cover 10 Sectors Across Europe and North America, Plus the Global Data Center Market

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of global commercial real estate (CRE) and infrastructure intelligence, has released its 2026 Annual Sector Outlooks for North America and Europe, delivering a data-driven view of the trends shaping global property markets in the year ahead.

Green Street logo

Covering 10 property sectors, the 17 Outlook Reports also include a dedicated Global Data Center Sector Outlook, providing a worldwide perspective on one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important real asset classes. Together, the reports reflect Green Street's rigorous, independent research, combining decades of industry expertise with proprietary data, forecasting models, and market analytics.

The 2026 Outlooks equip CRE and infrastructure professionals with forward-looking insight into sector performance, investment risks, capital requirements, and emerging opportunities across global markets. Interested professionals can request a sample of the 2026 Sector Outlooks and schedule a platform demo to see how Green Street's independent research supports confident, strategic decision-making.

"Our research delivers the clarity commercial real estate professionals need to allocate capital, build portfolios, and navigate change," said Cedrik Lachance, EVP and Director of Research at Green Street. "Our analysts provide rigorous, data-backed insights grounded in verified datasets and deep sector expertise, helping clients identify high-potential opportunities faster and with greater confidence."

Each of the 2026 Sector Outlooks brings together Green Street's independent research and private market data and analytics, offering actionable insight into market trends, supply and demand dynamics, risks and opportunities, capital expenditures, return expectations, fundamentals, growth forecasts, asset values, and cap rates.

The Outlooks serve as a trusted, authoritative resource for navigating today's increasingly complex commercial real estate and infrastructure landscape.

The 2026 Sector Outlooks provide coverage across:

  • United States: Apartment, Industrial, Lodging, Mall, Office, Self-Storage, Senior Housing, Single-Family Rental, and Strip Centers
  • Europe: Hotel, Industrial, Office, Residential, Retail, and Self-Storage
  • Canada: Apartment, Industrial, Office, and Retail
  • Global: Dedicated Data Center Sector Outlook

Members of Green Street's research team are available for interviews. Media inquiries can be directed to greenstreet@nextpr.com.

Learn more at: https://www.greenstreet.com/products/research/

About Green Street

Green Street is a forward-thinking real assets intelligence company at the forefront of transforming the commercial real estate market with cutting-edge predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and actionable intelligence. With over 40 years of expertise, Green Street empowers investors, lenders, and stakeholders across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK & Ireland, and Australia to make optimized investment and strategic decisions.

Media Contact: greenstreet@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614139/green_street_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-street-releases-2026-annual-sector-outlooks-delivering-critical-market-insights-302686028.html

