Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Reports Results for Q1 2026

Q1 Revenues of $4.2 million and Controlled Net Loss

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, reports results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025 ("Q1"). Results for Q1 demonstrated the Company's efforts to rebuild revenues back above its breakeven point following two client setbacks in mid-2025, with revenue growth of 13% compared to Q4 fiscal 2025. Q1 revenues and net loss were as-budgeted for fiscal 2026.

Management Discussion

Microbix is prepared for material sales growth following additions to its capabilities and capacity. It is now at work on adding new client programs and clients to counter setbacks with two large clients in 2025. Progress with business development will be announced when secured. Microbix currently anticipates full-year fiscal 2026 results in-line with the forward-looking information (FLI) disclosed in its Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), towards rebuilding sales above its earnings breakeven point.

Quarter ending December 31, 2025 ("Q1")

Q1 revenue was $4,218,909, an increase of 13% over the prior quarter (Q4 2025) but a 30% decrease from Q1 2025 revenues of $6,044,002. Included were antigen revenues of $2,174,357 (2025 - $4,266,758), which were down 49% from last year due to a $2 million reduction of sales to our distributor into China. Sales to other antigen customers were up 5% compared to the prior year period. QAPs revenues of $1,876,276 were up 15% from Q1 2025 ($1,626,980), primarily due to a doubling of sales of branded QAPs products (REDx & PROCEEDx) versus Q1 2025. Revenue from royalties were $168,276 (2025 - $150,263). In summary, our Q1 was impacted by a large decrease in sales into China, which was partly offset by increased sales for QAPs (inclusive of QUANTDx & reagents).

Q1 gross margin percentage was 41%, down from 62% in 2025, primarily due to decreased product sales which resulted in fixed manufacturing costs needing to be absorbed across fewer units of production.

Operating expenses (including finance expenses) in Q1 were relatively flat compared to Q1 2025, principally due to increased net financing costs versus prior year, due to lower interest income as a result of lower interest rates on decreased short-term investments.

Overall, weaker Q1 revenues and decreased margins led to an operating and net loss of $1,167,177 versus a Q1 2025 operating and net income of $856,962. Cash used in operating activities was $2,602,403, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $792,702 in 2025. Much of the cash used in operating activities during the quarter was consumed by increasing accounts receivable, which grew by $2,373,886 since September 30, 2025, and stood at $3,984,395 as at December 31, 2025. At the end of Q1, Microbix's current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 7.51 and its debt-to-equity ratio (total debt over shareholders' equity) was 0.38.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As at and for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total Revenue $ 4,218,909 $ 6,044,002 Gross Margin 1,733,467 3,752,680 SG&A Expenses 2,125,595 2,076,116 R&D Expense 557,066 599,602 Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss 37,787 106,871 Financial Expenses 180,196 113,129 Operating Income for the period (1,167,177 ) 856,962 Net Income and Comprehensive Income for the period (1,167,177 ) 856,962 EPS - Basic $ (0.008 ) $ 0.006 - Diluted $ (0.008 ) $ 0.006 Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities (2,602,403 ) 792,702 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Cash 9,097,580 12,112,760 Accounts receivable 3,984,395 1,610,509 Total current assets 23,041,460 23,574,891 Total assets 36,590,575 37,409,933 Total current liabilities 3,067,347 2,778,953 Total liabilities 9,983,398 9,622,391 Total shareholders' equity 26,607,176 27,787,542 Current ratio 7.51 8.48 Debt to equity ratio 0.38 0.35

Corporate Outlook

Microbix is aggressively pursuing new client programs and new clients, while continuing to add to its portfolio of products and services, and its capabilities. It thereby intends to continue driving sales growth across all of its business lines, while also improving percentage gross margins and working to deliver bottom-line results. Microbix's goal is to create meaningful and sustained shareholder value within both its diagnostics-oriented business and its fully-funded Kinlytic urokinase "thrombolytic" drug program.

Furthermore, at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday February 12th, 2026 Microbix intends to hold a webinar discussion of Q1 2026 results with its CEO, CFO, and COO.

Investor and shareholders can participate in the webinar, hosted by Adelaide Capital, by registering at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_khEZPyT6R6SNNAB6Mt0oaA. It will also be live-streamed to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpt_DWjF1qSCzfKlpLMWw.

A replay of the webinar will also be made available on Adelaide Capital's YouTube channel.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs) and reference materials (QUANTDx) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to resolve blood clots, and reagents or medial to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Microbix's business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

