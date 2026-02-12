Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 13:36 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IEG - Italian Exhibition Group SpA: ITALY, TRADE SHOWS: KEY 2026, TECHNOLOGIES AND INNOVATIONS FOR CLEAN ENERGY IN RIMINI

KEY 2026 - the Italian Exhibition Group event will be held at the Rimini Exhibition Center from March 4th to 6th with 1,000 exhibiting brands, 32% of which are international.
Europe is at the center of the global energy future; Africa is also a key player.

RIMINI, Italy, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) returns to the global energy transition scene with KEY - The Energy Transition Expo 2026, at the Rimini Exhibition Center from March 4th to 6th, dedicated to energy market operators and stakeholders.

Of the 1,000 exhibiting brands, a full 32% will be international, with companies from 30 countries and 500 hosted buyers and delegations from 50 countries, thanks to the collaboration with the ITA Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). A Japanese delegation will also be present, as part of the hydrogen partnership with Italy.

As Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Director of IEG's Green & Technology Division, explains: "We position ourselves as the European reference platform for the energy transition at a global level. This year, KEY takes a step forward, both in terms of participation and in the scope and quality of its content. We intend to bring the center of gravity of a strategic exchange that is crucial for our future back to Europe, enhancing the skills and technologies of our companies and highlighting our excellence, with the ultimate goal of contributing to strengthening the competitiveness of the European industrial and manufacturing system".

In addition to finance, the event will showcase seven product categories, organized in 24 halls covering 125,000 square meters, confirming the diversification and comprehensiveness of the exhibition offering. Solar, wind, hydrogen, energy efficiency, energy storage systems, electric mobility, and sustainable cities are the seven represented sectors.

150 events are scheduled with a theme that will serve as a common thread throughout the event: finance in support of the energy transition, with new investment models in renewables and efficiency and innovative solutions for controlling energy costs and reducing bills.

Another important focus will be Africa. KEY will bring together European and African businesses, institutions, and investors to foster collaboration and strengthen cooperation. The new Africa Investment HUB area, dedicated to networking and business meetings, will host African industry associations from Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and South Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902899/Alessandra_Astolfi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902898/IEG_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italy-trade-shows-key-2026-technologies-and-innovations-for-clean-energy-in-rimini-302686404.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.