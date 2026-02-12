Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) "MiT", a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, stadiums, arenas, Esports, and other venues, announced results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q2'26) and will hold an investor call today at 11am ET (see call details below).

Highlights

Acquired globally respected DCS premium cinema loudspeaker line from QSC for $1.5M in cash in Q2'26. Proven in a wide range of cinema use cases, the DCS line expands MiT's proprietary product offering, value proposition and growth potential in North America and also provides a compelling opportunity to expand MiT's reach into international markets where DCS has a substantial install base.

Q2'26 revenue rose 10% to $3.8M, reflecting a modest improvement in sales activity across the business during the seasonally slower Q2 holiday film release period.

Q2'26 gross margin was 30.7% vs. 27.2% in Q2'25, primarily driven by a greater percentage of higher margin product revenues.

Q2'26 gross profit was $1.165M vs. $936k in Q2'25, reflecting higher revenue and gross margin percentage.

Q2'26 operating loss of $(408k) vs. ($561k) in Q2'25, reflecting higher gross profit and offset by a $76k increase in operating expenses driven in part by higher legal expense.

Similarly, Q2'26 net loss decreased to $(388k), or $(0.04) per share, vs. a net loss of $(527k) or ($0.05) per share, in Q2'25, reflecting the benefit of an improvement in operating loss.

Closed Q2'26 with working capital of $4.5M, including net cash of $3.9M (approx. $0.39 per common share) and zero debt. The Q2'26 balance sheet reflects the $1.5M cash payment for the DCS purchase as well as the addition of related loudspeaker inventories.

Moving Image Chairman and CEO, Phil Rafnson, commented, "MiT achieved 10% revenue growth in the second quarter, a typically slow period in our industry as exhibitors are focused on holiday box office performance. We are now picking up with customer dialogues regarding their cinema projects for the balance of the year and are pleased by the initial response we are getting to our DCS loudspeaker and LEA amplifier offerings. Demand from theater audiences for immersive and premium large formats continues to be strong, and we continue to position MiT as a best-in-class partner to deliver cutting-edge solutions. We are cautiously optimistic regarding our outlook given our expanded array of cinema and cinema audio solutions and by expectations for a rebound in domestic box office receipts in calendar 2026."

President and COO, Francois Godfrey, added, "We have hit the ground running in our efforts to incorporate the DCS loudspeaker line and operations into our business. DCS is an exciting opportunity that builds on our existing product portfolio with a highly respected, proprietary product line and provides us meaningful entry into international markets where we have been largely absent. We have made good progress onboarding the business and setting up the internal and external systems and resources required to ensure the highest quality customer service.

"Leveraging DCS's well-established industry reputation, we are also building out our network of international dealers to carry the DCS line, as well as LEA amplifiers and other MiT solutions as possible. We are seeing encouraging interest in DCS products around the globe. To date, we have signed distribution relationships with over 25 established cinema equipment dealers in the EMEA, APAC, Americas and SAARC regions to promote DCS in over fifty countries and are continuing to advance discussions in a range of other countries. Equally important, we have executed initial shipments with customers in the US, UK, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Vietnam. Closer to home, one of our longstanding clients has recently committed to a multi-year contract for DCS loudspeakers and we hope to provide more details once product shipments are underway.

"Furthermore, several organizations that cater to emerging cinema markets are increasing investment in cinema and audio equipment in line with an expanding array of in-country content being produced. The global reputation of DCS gives us credible entree to pursue these opportunities.

"The solid attendee engagement we experienced at CineAsia Thailand in December confirmed the potential for MiT to participate in remodel and new theater construction opportunities happening across India and Southeast Asia.

"We currently expect Q3'26 revenue of approximately $3M with gross margin percentage returning to prior year's lower levels. We feel MiT has taken the right steps focused on the core business and a strong foundation through margin and cost initiatives designed to progress our business toward consistent profitability. We are excited for new growth channels that should stem from the DCS loudspeaker line acquisition and are diligently pursing the relationships necessary to achieve a vibrant dealer network on all continents which is a precursor to long term success on that front."

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)





December 31,



June 30,





2025



2025



(unaudited)







Assets











Current Assets:











Cash $ 3,913

$ 5,715

Accounts receivable, net

962



1,464

Inventories, net

3,080



2,066

Prepaid expenses and other

170



162

Total Current Assets

8,125



9,407

Long-Term Assets:







Right-of-use asset

973



1,087

Property and equipment, net

9



15

Intangibles, net

334



364

Other assets

15



15

Total Long-Term Assets

1,331



1,481

Total Assets $ 9,456

$ 10,888











Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 2,128

$ 3,009

Accrued expenses

366



362

Customer refunds

268



379

Customer deposits

581



1,101

Lease liability-current

243



227

Unearned warranty revenue

77



35

Total Current Liabilities

3,663



5,113











Long-Term Liabilities:







Lease liability-non-current

794



918

Total Long-Term Liabilities

794



918

Total Liabilities

4,457



6,031

Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,945,115 and 9,939,080 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively

-



-

Additional paid-in capital

12,081



12,061

Accumulated deficit

(7,082 )

(7,204 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

4,999



4,857

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 9,456

$ 10,888



MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



























Net sales $ 3,793

$ 3,441

$ 9,375

$ 8,693

Cost of goods sold

2,628



2,505



6,536



6,386

Gross profit

1,165



936



2,839



2,307



















Operating expenses:















Research and development

47



47



95



109

Selling and marketing

446



462



832



991

General and administrative

1,080



988



1,969



1,836

Total operating expenses

1,573



1,497



2,896



2,936

Operating (loss)

(408 )

(561 )

(57 )

(629 ) Other income (expense)















Extinguishment of payables

-



-



128



-

Interest and other income, net

20



34



51



77

Total other income

20



34



179



77



















Net income (loss) $ (388

$ (527 ) $ 122

$ (552 )

















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 )

0.01



(0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01

$ (0.0 )

















Shares used in computing earnings per share:















Basic

9,942,658



9,896,850



9,940,890



9,896,850

Diluted

9,942,658



9,896,850



10,253,390



9,896,850



MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended



December 31,



2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income (loss) $ 122

$ (552 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Provision for credit losses

110



19

Inventory reserve

49



163

Depreciation expense

6



7

Amortization expense

30



29

Right-of-use amortization

114



133

Stock compensation expense

15



37

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

392



280

Inventories

(1,063 )

833

Prepaid expenses and other

(8 )

260

Accounts payable

(881 )

(619 ) Accrued expenses and customer refunds

(102 )

111

Unearned warranty revenue

42



34

Customer deposits

(520 )

(594 ) Lease liabilities

(108 )

(103 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,802



38











Net decrease in cash

(1,802 )

38

Cash, beginning of the period

5,715



5,278

Cash, end of the period $ 3,918

$ 5,316











Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Accruals settled by stock issuance $ 5

$ -

Right-of-use assets from new lease $ -

$ (207 ) Right-of-use assets from lease modification $ -

$ (988



Source: Moving iMage Technologies