ALT5 Sigma Corporation Appoints Dr. Adel Elmessiry to Board of Directors

Appointment strengthens ALT5's Board with expertise across AI infrastructure, decentralized systems, and global technology governance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / ALT 5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1), a fintech company operating institutional-grade global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adel Elmessiry, Ph.D., as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Elmessiry accepted the appointment on January 29, 2026.

Dr. Elmessiry is an AI scientist, infrastructure architect, and technology policy contributor with deep expertise at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain systems, and decentralized digital infrastructure. His appointment reflects ALT5's continued focus on strengthening governance and strategic oversight as the Company expands its Board with leaders bringing complementary expertise across enterprise operations, emerging technologies, and global infrastructure.

Dr. Elmessiry currently serves as the Official United Nations Representative for the Creators Union of Arabs, where he contributes to global discussions on AI accessibility, digital sovereignty, and ethical technology governance. He is also the founder of multiple AI and blockchain initiatives focused on decentralized compute networks, tokenized infrastructure, and verifiable consensus mechanisms. In addition, he is a published academic author with peer-reviewed research in artificial intelligence and distributed systems and is involved with the International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency (ICBC), a leading academic forum advancing blockchain research and innovation.

"Dr. Elmessiry brings a rare combination of technical depth, global policy perspective, and entrepreneurial experience building decentralized infrastructure at scale," said Tony Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALT5 Sigma. "As ALT5 continues to operate at the intersection of regulated financial infrastructure and emerging technologies, his insight will be invaluable in guiding the Company's long-term strategy and governance."

With a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Systems, Dr. Elmessiry has advised and invested in technology companies across AI, Web3, and digital infrastructure, including serving as a limited partner in leading blockchain-focused investment funds. He has also held advisory and board roles supporting startup ecosystems, public institutions, and innovation initiatives globally.

"I am honored to join the Board of ALT5 Sigma at a time when financial infrastructure, digital assets, and AI systems are converging in meaningful ways," said Dr. Elmessiry. "ALT5 is building critical infrastructure that emphasizes transparency, compliance, and scalability. I look forward to contributing to the Company's mission and supporting its long-term growth."

Dr. Elmessiry's appointment further strengthens ALT5's Board as the Company continues to scale its platform capabilities, expand its institutional relationships, and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and technological landscape.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the WLFI financing, ALT5's accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations, the value of ALT5's $WLFI holdings, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and statements regarding the Company's potential separation plans of its biotech business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, the closing of the WLFI financing, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens, a downturn in the adoption of stable coins, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media/Investor Relations

1-888-778-7091

SOURCE: ALT5 Sigma Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alt5-sigma-corporation-appoints-dr.-adel-elmessiry-to-board-of-direct-1136589