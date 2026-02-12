New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush revealed the winners of its February 2026 Best Design Awards.

The awards recognize agencies and creatives whose work demonstrates how thoughtful design can strengthen brand storytelling, improve usability, and create lasting emotional connections across physical and digital.

DesignRush's Best Design Awards Winners for February 2026

Each month, the Best Design Awards highlight projects that reflect emerging creative directions and reinforce design's role in shaping perception, reducing friction, and building trust. Selected by a panel of design professionals, this month's winners stood out for their clarity, craftsmanship, and ability to translate brand values into cohesive, user-focused design systems.

The winners of the Best Design Awards for February 2026 are:

Best Website Design: TMFL Studio for designing Swany's editorial-style e-commerce website that simplifies glove selection through intuitive navigation and confidence-driven product discovery.

Best Logo Design: Alana Washington for creating Crab Sand's hand-drawn logo that captures the warmth, personality, and laid-back rhythm of everyday beach culture.

Best Print Design: Pang Brands for developing Okan's visual identity rooted in Afro-Brazilian heritage, using symbolic illustration and earthy tones to support tourism experiences.

Best App Design: Proyect.io for crafting Notelix's clean, future-focused app that pairs drone technology with a precise, minimalist user interface.

Best Packaging Design: SEV/Studio for designing Ukiyo-e Chocolate's limited-edition packaging that translates traditional woodblock craftsmanship into embossed, museum-inspired presentation.

Best Video Design: Blend&Frame for producing The Custom Chef's trade show director's cut, using abstract 3D animation and restrained motion to express craftsmanship and luxury.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

