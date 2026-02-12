Spain's installed solar capacity reached 50 GW in early 2026 after adding about 8.7 GW in 2025, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE).From pv magazine Spain Spain's total installed generation capacity stands at 147.5 GW, of which 50.0 GW is solar, according to data from REE updated on Feb. 1. The total includes 8.98 GW of self-consumption capacity, although Spanish solar association Unión Española Fotovoltaica (UNEF) places cumulative self-consumption installations at 9.3 GW. Solar accounts for 33.9% of Spain's installed power capacity and generated 18.4% of total electricity ...

