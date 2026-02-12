In its first monthly column for pv magazine, the Becquerel Institute explains how solar PV continues its global expansion despite political uncertainty and market turbulence. In Europe, 2025 was a record year - but the underlying dynamics are becoming increasingly complex.Although the final figures will not be available for several months, preliminary reports show another year of growth for the global PV market in 2025. While our preliminary numbers are well above 700 GW installed, let's maintain a little suspense until all the data have been published and verified. One clear trend we have noticed ...

