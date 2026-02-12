Citrix, a Cloud Software Group company, today announced an expansion of its strategic agreement with global technology provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. to now include all Citrix Service Provider (CSP) business. Under the new agreement effective March 1, 2026, Arrow will assume management and engagement of all Citrix Service Providers (CSPs) across North America and Europe, building on the successful commercial and mid-market transition announced last year.

This broader engagement creates a streamlined, partner-centric model that improves operational efficiency, enables greater revenue predictability, and further strengthens the long-term collaboration between Citrix and Arrow.

"This agreement deepens our longstanding collaboration with Arrow and underscores our unwavering commitment to driving exceptional outcomes for our customers and, importantly, for our partners," said Mark Sweeney, senior vice president of mid-market growth and global commercial strategy at Citrix. "By aligning our operating model with Arrow's global scale and expertise, Citrix can accelerate innovation, elevate engineering excellence, and enhance technical support while helping ensure our Citrix Service Provider partners experience an even more seamless and efficient way to engage with us. Our partners are fundamental to Citrix's success, and this shift further strengthens our partner ecosystem, positioning all of us for sustained growth."

Partners and customers benefit from a clearer operating model and focus

As part of the arrangement, Arrow will manage partner transactions, pricing, discounts, incentives, availability communications, and partner engagement across North America and Europe for service providers. Citrix will continue to lead product strategy, development, engineering, and technical support maintaining continuity and stability for customers and partners.

"This expanded agreement marks an exciting next chapter for Citrix Service Providers," said Cedric Doignie, vice president of strategic growth solutions for Arrow's global enterprise computing solutions business. "Arrow's mission has always been to simplify complexity for our channel partners, and this model provides a single, frictionless engagement point for Citrix Service Providers. With enhanced tools, regional expertise, and a deep commitment to enablement, we're empowering Citrix Service Providers to deliver more value and provide customers with greater agility."

Partners will gain a single, simplified point of engagement and greater flexibility across transactions, support and incentives. The model helps to reduce friction, ensure uninterrupted service through renewal, and provides access to Arrow's regional expertise, tools, and enablement programs designed to help partners grow and unlock new customer opportunities.

