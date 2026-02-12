Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
12.02.2026 14:10 Uhr
Outfit7 Limited: This Game Actively Encourages You to Quit: Meet Liminal Logistics

Wishlist now

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play Valley, a new game division within Outfit7, has announced its first PC title, Liminal Logistics - a satirical take on modern fulfillment-center labor disguised as a casual simulation. Designed as an accessible, bite-sized experience with short, focused play sessions, the game launches on Steam in Spring 2026 and is available to wishlist now.

image (20)

At its core, Liminal Logistics takes the familiar rhythm of repetitive work and turns it into its main mechanic. Each shift follows a simple, tactile loop: take a box, check the order, walk the warehouse floor to find the items, snap them into place, seal the package, and send it down the line. Movements are intentionally smooth and rhythmic, designed to feel satisfying in a way that mirrors real repetitive work.

While the loop stays consistent, the warehouse around you begins to change. Empty corridors stretch too long. Broken robots sit where they shouldn't. Toxic spills become background noise. Management exists mostly as distant announcements. Everything works. Nothing feels right. Inspired by the invisible systems behind modern fulfillment centers, the game slowly shifts from satisfying routine to quiet unease.

This isn't a management sim. You don't build an empire. You don't climb the ladder. Instead, progression comes from learning how the system actually works - shortcuts, side jobs, loopholes, bribes - offered by a loose network of workers: Union Bob, Dirty Mike, Dr. Igor, and Natasha, who've figured out how to bend the rules just enough to leave.

With Liminal Logistics, PlayValley introduces its approach to PC games: smaller, sharply scoped experiences built around a single strong idea, designed to respect players' time rather than consume it.

Liminal Logistics is coming to Steam in Spring 2026, and a playable demo is available now on Steam.

Wishlist the game and try the demo today.

ABOUT LIMINAL LOGISTICS
Liminal Logistics is a satirical PC simulation developed by PlayValley, a new game division within Outfit7. Set inside a dysfunctional fulfillment center, the game casts players as a warehouse worker navigating repetitive labor, shifting conditions, and informal paths to progression. The game focuses on a deliberately satisfying core loop, light progression systems, and a clear endpoint - making it an easy, stress-free game to unwind with. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

For more information contact:
media@outfit7.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f704d8cd-0454-408d-9eb3-65208b8961fc

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0368932b-d9bb-423a-8230-35d576a381d5


