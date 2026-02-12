Airia Delivers First Enterprise Support for MCP Apps, Enabling Interactive AI Experiences at Scale

First enterprise AI platform to support MCP Apps, enabling rich, interactive UIs directly within AI-powered conversations

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the all-in-one enterprise AI platform for orchestration, security, and governance, today announced full support for MCP Apps, enabling organizations to embed interactive dashboards, forms, and visualizations directly into AI-powered conversations. With this release, Airia becomes the first enterprise AI platform to deliver this capability, fundamentally transforming how teams interact with AI agents.

Why This Matters: Beyond Text-Only AI

MCP Apps, announced January 26, 2026 by Anthropic and co-developed with OpenAI, standardizes how AI tools deliver rich, interactive experiences beyond plain text. Until now, enterprise AI workflows have been limited to text-based interactions. When an AI agent queries a database and returns hundreds of rows, users must ask follow-up question after follow-up question to filter, sort, and explore results. When a deployment tool needs complex configuration, every option becomes another conversational round trip. This back-and-forth wastes time and introduces errors.

MCP Apps eliminates these limitations. A sales analytics tool can now return an interactive dashboard where users filter by region and drill into specific accounts instantly. A deployment tool can present a configuration wizard with dependent fields and real-time validation. A compliance tool can display audit trails with inline drill-down-all within the same conversation.

Critically, because users interact directly with data rendered from the source system rather than an AI model's interpretation, MCP Apps eliminates the risk of hallucination. What you see is exactly what the system returned.

"Enterprise teams don't work in plain text. They work with dashboards, forms, and structured interfaces," said Spencer Reagan, Product Director at Airia. "MCP Apps brings that same richness into AI-powered workflows. With Airia, our customers can deliver interactive experiences through their preferred AI client or directly within our platform, all protected by the same enterprise-grade security and governance they already rely on."

Two Ways to Work

Airia delivers comprehensive MCP Apps support through two paths:

Through Your Preferred AI Client: Connect Claude, ChatGPT, Visual Studio Code, or Goose through Airia's secure gateway. Interactive UIs work within conversations while Airia maintains centralized security, audit logging, and access controls behind the scenes.

Natively in Airia: Interactive experiences render directly within Airia's chat interface. No switching tabs, no losing context-everything happens in one place.



Either path continues to leverage Airia's enterprise security and governance controls: administrator-managed tool authorization, change detection that surfaces modified tool definitions, full audit trails for compliance, and proxy-mediated interactions that keep credentials off the client.

Real-World Use Cases

Organizations can immediately leverage MCP Apps for:

Sales and Marketing: Interactive pipeline dashboards with filtering and drill-down, eliminating endless "show me this segment" follow-ups

Interactive pipeline dashboards with filtering and drill-down, eliminating endless "show me this segment" follow-ups DevOps and IT: Configuration wizards that validate dependencies in real time, preventing deployment errors

Configuration wizards that validate dependencies in real time, preventing deployment errors Data Analysis: Live charts and graphs that users can manipulate without re-prompting the AI



Growing Ecosystem

Airia's MCP Apps support arrives alongside rapid ecosystem expansion. Recent additions include integrations with Salesforce, NetSuite, Nexar, Grafana, Excalidraw, Asana, Snowflake, and CB Insights. Any of these enterprise connectors can now deliver interactive experiences, unlocking new possibilities for AI-powered workflows.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements-empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com