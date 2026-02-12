Optimum Retailing Strengthens Leadership in Consumer Electronics Retail with New Telco Customers

New partnerships across North America, the U.K., and Australia reflect growing demand for self-optimizing stores that close gaps between merchandising intent and impact

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Retailing (OR), the in-store optimization platform, today announced new partnerships with several consumer electronics and telco retailers across North America, the U.K., and Australia. New customers include Cellular Sales (CSOK) and Total Wireless in the U.S., Sky and EE+BT in the U.K., and Optus and Vodafone in Australia.

In a fast-moving retail category like consumer electronics, store teams are expected to execute frequent resets and promotions while navigating inventory variability, local store differences, and day-to-day customer needs. OR helps retailers move beyond static planning into self-optimizing store operations, using agentic AI to connect store-specific data to product placement, planograms, and signage, with teams retaining decision-making oversight.

"Consumer electronics stores change fast, and static plans just can't keep up. We hear this from our telco customers all the time. That's exactly why we built self-optimizing stores - to help retailers adapt automatically when plans come up against the reality of real-world conditions," said Sam Vise, co-founder and CEO of Optimum Retailing. "The result is faster, more consistent execution across stores, with better visibility for both HQ and store teams."

OR helps retailers understand whether results are driven by execution, inventory availability, or local store conditions, then applies those insights to improve the next rollout. Across OR's customer base, clients have seen results that include up to a 17% increase in revenue, 30% increase in in-store traffic, and 80% improvement in store compliance.

"One element we're most proud of is how we're using AI to improve the employee experience," said Nick Chong, Director of Product Quality & Client Strategy at Optimum Retailing. "When automation is built with the end user in mind, it handles the heavy lifting so store teams can operate with more confidence, clearer priorities, and less manual oversight. Our goal is to help them focus more on what matters most - helping customers, growing the business, and leading their teams."

Cellular Sales (CSOK), one of Verizon's largest authorized retailers, deployed OR's platform across 791 U.S. stores. Previously lacking a centralized channel to track store issues, CSOK now uses OR's platform to improve visibility into in-store needs, while leveraging OR's Realgram AI solution to generate store-specific planograms and support merchandising optimization.



Total Wireless, part of the Verizon Value portfolio, onboarded 1,795 locations within its first year of using OR. The company can now planogram a full refresh in under two hours, accelerating updates across its national footprint.



Sky scaled from one to more than 100 U.K. stores within 12 months of using OR's visual merchandising tools. Planogram compliance improved from 72% to 98%, supporting Sky's expanding retail presence and multiple store formats.



EE+BT rolled out dynamic, localized planograms across 407 U.K. stores in just five months of partnership with OR, replacing static fixture lists with tailored execution at scale.



Optus (Australia) saw a 25% increase in compliance during its first month working with OR. Store teams adopted OR's platform quickly due to its intuitive interface, and the brand has used it to make campaign creation faster and more flexible, including localization and segmentation.



Vodafone Australia is using OR to support scalable, localized merchandising across 231 stores, improving campaign planning flexibility and streamlining in-store execution.

These partnerships add to OR's existing consumer electronics client base, which includes Verizon, Bell, Rogers, Telus, Videotron, Comcast, Xfinity, Best Buy Express, and more.

"The biggest advantage of our intelligent system is that it connects the dots across stores and turns insight into action," added Vise. "Retailers are being asked to do more with less, and that means teams need clearer priorities and faster feedback loops. When store teams can quickly understand what's working and what needs attention, they can respond faster, share learnings across locations, and spend more time focused on customers and leading their teams. That's the foundation we're building on as we deepen partnerships with leading store brands globally."

About Optimum Retailing

Optimum Retailing is the agentic AI platform that powers self-optimizing stores - retail locations that learn what's working, adapt in real time, and continuously improve performance. Our platform connects sales, compliance, and local context data to help every store optimize merchandising, execution, and operations automatically. Leading retailers like Verizon, Sephora, and Lindt use Optimum Retailing to drive measurable impact: up to 17% revenue growth, 80% better compliance, and 30% more efficient operations.

