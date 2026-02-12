The TASKING toolchain seamlessly unlocks the full potential of the combined tools, enabling CI/CD-capable certified workflows with AI to optimize development from requirements to compliance while accelerating design and reducing cost and risk.

On the first anniversary of its acquisition of LDRA, TASKING, a global leader in high-performance embedded software development tools, announced the availability of its TASKING toolchain. With the successful integration of LDRA and TASKING capabilities, this seamless, integrated toolchain provides complete end-to-end compile, debug, and test capabilities. Its AI enhancements accelerate the design of functionally safe and secure embedded real-time systems in automotive, aerospace defense, industrial, and robotics.

"We acquired LDRA to make it even easier and more cost-effective for our customers to bring safe, secure embedded systems to market," said Christoph Herzog, Co-CEO of TASKING. "By integrating LDRA's elite testing software with our industry-leading compilers and debuggers, we've created a unified, AI-powered CI/CD-capable certified toolchain that optimizes development from requirements to compliance. Whether customers need individual compile, debug or test tools or a complete end-to-end solution, they can now find it from one company. We also remain committed to providing continued support for all LDRA customers."

As part of its long-term vision, TASKING continually invests in innovation, product integration, and long-term growth to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of safety-critical and security-critical software solutions.

The integrated TASKING tool chain simplifies and accelerates complex development tasks such as assessing Worse Case Execution Time (WCET) in the presence of multi-core interference. Development is further streamlined with AI enhancements that help automate tedious manual efforts to optimize results and options in less time. OEMs are experiencing a reduction in development effort of up to 30%.

Integrated Toolchain Capabilities Unlock Unique Potential

Additionally, the TASKING toolchain offers numerous advantages for embedded software development engineers, including:

Certified tools, software components, and workflows for specific industries and standards

Intrinsic safety and security throughout the development process

Lower risk and cost from coding to compliance and certification

Simplified fleet license management globally

Advanced multicore SoC development leveraging both physical and virtualized environments

The benefits of an integrated toolchain go far beyond performance and ease of use. Tools designed to work together enable unique capabilities difficult or impossible to achieve using individual tools. For example, assessing and optimizing the impact of multi-core interference on WCET for compliance testing requires iterative analysis. The process involves trying different compiler options, capturing real-time data with a debugger/target, and analyzing data with the right test tools a feat best accomplished with integrated end-to-end tools.

"With the integrated TASKING toolchain, TASKING brings together the entire software development lifecycle from requirements to deployment and takes it to a new level," Herzog added. "Seamlessly introducing test and verification in early design stages reveals potential issues sooner, minimizes the cost and delay to resolve them, and accelerates compliance to industry standards while reducing risk."

Learn more about how the TASKING toolchain is changing the way the world develops embedded software. The overall compile debug test portfolio, including AI capabilities, will be showcased by TASKING at Embedded World 2026, in Hall 4, Booth 4-150.

About TASKING

TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools that compile, debug, and test. These tools enable embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future. Founded in 1977, TASKING is committed to expanding its portfolio to deliver a single-supplier, certifiable toolchain. As a trusted partner focused on customer need, expertise and a commitment to sustainability, TASKING and its integrated toolchain accelerates the software development lifecycle for safety and security critical applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, robotics and others.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn

