Air X Charter Limited: AirX Secures Approval to Launch Private Jet Operations in Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirX, a Malta-based private aviation operator with a strong presence across Europe and the Middle East, has announced its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following approval from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) under its Part 129 regulatory framework, enabling AirX to enhance its private jet charter operations and aircraft presence within the Kingdom.

AirX's expansion into Saudi Arabia has been supported by AstroLabs, the Gulf's leading business expansion platform. While AirX has been actively serving the Saudi market through international charter activity, this milestone represents a key step in the company's long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom's rapidly growing private aviation sector under Vision 2030.

AirX operates a fleet of 21 aircraft, including Heavy Jets, Lineage platforms, and widebody VIP capability, enabling the company to meet increasing demand for long-range corporate, governmental, and high-end private travel to and from Saudi Arabia.

On the Saudi expansion, Houssam Hazzoury, Group CEO of AirX, said:

"Saudi Arabia represents one of the most strategic and dynamic aviation markets globally. With Vision 2030 driving unprecedented growth in tourism, investment, and international engagement, we see a clear opportunity to support the Kingdom's premium private aviation sector with world-class long-range aircraft capability, safety standards, and service excellence."

"Receiving GACA approval marks a major milestone for AirX. It enables us to deepen our operational presence in Saudi Arabia, expand aircraft availability within the Kingdom, and provide corporate, VIP, and governmental clients with reliable, premium private jet charter services aligned with the Kingdom's ambitious aviation transformation."

AirX's expansion comes at a pivotal time as Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its role as a global hub for business, tourism, and international connectivity, supported by major infrastructure investment and rising demand for premium aviation services.

As it embarks on its journey in the Kingdom, AirX plans to develop further partnerships with key stakeholders and contribute to the continued growth of private aviation services across Riyadh, Jeddah, NEOM, and other strategic destinations.

About AirX - Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Malta, AirX operates one of Europe's largest private jet fleets, supported by over 400 aviation professionals. With MRO facilities at London Stansted and a true global operating capability, AirX serves clients across continents with aircraft that range from midsize jets to large VIP airliners.

