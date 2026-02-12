The latest report from the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) says second-life PV modules have the potential to reduce waste and extend the value of solar assets, but their market today remains underdeveloped and requires advances in technical qualifications, scalable reuse infrastructure and supportive policy frameworks.The photovoltaic industry needs to introduce supportive policy frameworks for second-life PV modules to prevent the market remaining niche and underdeveloped, according to a new report from IEA-PVPS. The Task 13 report explains that ...

