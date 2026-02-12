Mary Kay: The Beauty of AI and Why AI Needs More Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Ada McLaughlin at the Augmented Enterprise Summit (Photo Courtesy: Ada McLaughlin).

While women remain underrepresented in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tech workforce, their participation is considered crucial for developing the right AI for tomorrow. At Mary Kay, the #1 direct selling brand of skincare and color cosmetics in the world[1], women are shaping the future of beauty by embracing AI and technology.

Enters Ada McLaughlin, Senior Product Manager with the Digital Business Solutions team at Mary Kay. Ada ispassionate about building inclusive, tech-driven experiences that blend creativity, science, and purpose, and has expertise in global product innovation, user-centered design, and emerging technologies. She has recently spoken at various high profile tech events such as the Augmented Enterprise Summit in Dallas and on Euromonitor's panel titled "Future of Retail: Navigating E-Commerce Disruption" held in Chicago. Let's chat with Ada about Mary Kay's immersive beauty tech solutions and the critical importance and competitive advantage of having more women in AI-driven careers, because the future of AI needs more women.

Ada McLaughlin, Senior Product Manager with the Digital Business Solutions team at Mary Kay (Photo Courtesy: Ada McLaughlin).

Ada, tell us a bit about yourself. Who is the real woman behind the tech solutions?

I have been with Mary Kay for almost 15 years now and before that I was in the early (and cool) years of Facebook in California. I was born and raised in Colombia, I also spent some time working in Brazil, so I speak Spanish, and a bit of Portuguese. But most importantly, I'm passionate about equipping Mary Kay's Independent Beauty Consultants with tools that empower them to run a thriving business in the digital world and enhance our consumers' experience. And when I'm not working with tech, I love to read, I am into the CB Strike series, I'm also a mom to Mia, who is six, and a cat-mom to Mac.

How does AI and Tech "fit" with the Beauty Consultants selling Mary Kay products around the world?

Mary Kay's mission is to enrich women's lives - today, that means enriching their digital lives as well! We are always evolving in how we support our Independent Beauty Consultants, including through significant tech advancements in AI and AR. The ultimate goal is to make it easier for our beauty consultants to run their businesses and give them more ways to connect with and serve their customers.

Digital business success is indeed a combination of the irreplaceable human touch with technology. I like to say that technology is an "amplifier" - the perfect ally for our Beauty Consultants who are delivering a best-in-class experience as personal beauty advisors. It's "she" who helps us bring credibility, education, and the emotional connection that drives consumer loyalty. Spoiler alert, Mary Kay just ranked #2 on Forbes Best Customer Service list for 2026!

One of Mary Kay's most recent innovations, the "AI Foundation Finder" sits at the intersection of beauty and technology. What's the story?

A first in the direct selling industry, this AI Foundation Finder uses advanced artificial intelligence to scan a customer's face on their mobile phone and provide personalized foundation shade recommendations in just seconds allowing the precise detection of 151 facial feature points. What sets this AI-powered tool apart is that it is informed by a scientifically developed scale offering an inclusive and nuanced understanding of human skin tones.

We made a deliberate choice to launch the Foundation Finder as a web-based tool, not a separate app to enhance our e-commerce experience, and support our Beauty Consultants' personal websites.

Our Foundation Finder is a perfect example of how technology can help our Independent Beauty Consultants do what they do best, "sell", and allow new consumers to discover Mary Kay products through a personalized and immediate experience.

How can AI and AR bridge the gap between digital recommendations and the sensory aspects of beauty shopping to build consumer trust?

Regarding our color product portfolio, AI + AR enable Mary Kay to recreate that "counter" experience or the "Mary Kay in-person parties or consultations" digitally. Tools like the AI Foundation Finder or the MirrorMe Virtual Try-On app let customers find their best matches and try shades on their own faces in seconds - turning digital shopping into an interactive, confidence-building moment.

We monitor satisfaction, purchase intent, and shade accuracy by market to keep refining results. We see high engagement with the tools in "time spent - over 5 minutes each time!" "scans - over 100 thousand in just a few weeks!" and millions of try-ons.

This combination of tech, data, and human guidance gives women the confidence to click "buy," even without touching the product first.

At Mary Kay, we believe technology should make beauty more personal, immersive, and empowering.

Let's talk about empowerment and the "Women in Technology Group" at Mary Kay?

I am a firm believer women bring unique perspectives to the AI world and confident in the future rise of women in the Tech world. To help enable that change, I am a proud member and co-lead of the Mary Kay Women in Technology Group. Established back in 2011, this is a group of passionate women who are committed to advancing women's equality in the tech industry.

We believe that technology can empower women to achieve their personal and professional goals at Mary Kay and beyond, and we want to inspire more women to join us in this exciting field.? We do this by providing opportunities for mentorship, which a crucial lever to help women grow networking, well-being, community outreach, and Mary Kay business knowledge. Through these programs, we aim to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence among our members and partners.?

Why do you believe AI should include more women?

If you look at AI development, women's contributions are essential for creating safer, more ethical, and more equitable AI today and in the future. Beyond the core skills, women tend to approach AI with a collaborative mindset, and a focus on the human impact and user-friendly design which are most needed.

However, there is significant AI usage gap between women and men. A recent global research from the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard Business School highlights a 25% gap in AI usage between men and women. Rapidly closing what experts identify as the "Gap to Growth" is essential for women's digital advancement at large.

What is your word of inspiration to your daughter and to the Next Generation?

My word of advice to my daughter is: "Take risks, you belong." And a quote borrowed from Mary Kay Ash: "For every failure, there's an alternative course of action. You just have to find it. When you come to a roadblock, take a detour."

I am inspired to help create the empowering sense of community around AI and technology that women need to thrive. To all the women in AI out there: I encourage you to build your digital presence and increase your visibility. You belong, and the world needs you!

Ada McLaughlin on Euromonitor's panel titled "Future of Retail: Navigating E-Commerce Disruption" (Photo Courtesy: Ada McLaughlin).

Did You Know:

2026: Women represent less than 30% to 35% of the global tech workforce, with only 10% holding CEO or top tech roles in AI organizations. [2]

2025: Mary Kay launches AI Foundation Finder.

2011: Mary Kay launches its Women in Tech Employee Group.

Learn more about Mary Kay digital tools: here.

[1] "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024 data"

[2] Source: https://women-in-tech.org/

