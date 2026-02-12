Hufvudstaden AB: Year-End Report 2025

Rent revenue from property management was SEK 2,453 million (2,319), an increase of 6 per cent. The Group's net revenue totalled SEK 3,292 (3,179).

The Group's gross profit increased by 5 per cent, totalling SEK 1,635 million (1,552).

The fair value of the property holdings was SEK 48.1 billion (47.1).

Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK -174 million (-603)

for the year.

for the year. Net result for the year was SEK 837 million (365).

Buyback of 8 million Class A shares for SEK 1,018 million.

The Board proposes an increased dividend to SEK 2.90 per share (2.80).

Comments from Hufvudstaden's President, Anders Nygren.

"Hufvudstaden strengthened gross profit by 5 per cent despite the weak economy and macro-economic uncertainty. This improvement was generated by several factors, though a significant portion is due to the changes at NK, which are now starting to contribute to the result.

The growth in the retail sector was slightly positive the last quarter of the year. However, fashion retailers did not reach the Christmas sales they had anticipated. At the same time, we see an increased optimism in the future where more wants to establish stores in our market places. One example is Femman, where New Yorker is opening its largest store in Sweden.

Our offering of modern, flexible offices in central locations continues to stand strong in the market. We completed several new office lettings in our major development projects during the fourth quarter. The occupancy rates at Kvarteret Johanna and Kåkenhusen 40 are high, and dialogues are ongoing for the remaining space."

Stockholm, February 12, 2026

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ)

Questions can be answered by:

Anders Nygren, President, and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO,

telephone +46 8 762 90 00.

Appendix: Year-End Report 2025

The information in this Interim Report is information that Hufvudstaden AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published under the auspices of the above contact persons on February 12, 2026 at 13:00 CET.

Hufvudstaden

+46 8 762 90 00

info@hufvudstaden.se