TietoEVRY Oyj: Tieto's Board of Directors resolved on incentive plans for key employees

Tietoevry Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 February 2026 2:00 p.m. EET

The company's Board of Directors has approved two new share-based incentive plans for key employees of Tieto and its subsidiaries, a Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 and a Restricted Share Plan 2026-2028. The aim of the plans is to align the objectives of shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long term. Tieto will nominate approximately 600 key employees, including the members of the company's Group Executive Team, to the plans.

The potential rewards from these new incentive plans will be paid partly in the company's shares and partly in cash in 2029. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a participant's employment or director agreement terminates before the reward payment.

Performance Share Plan 2026-2028

The potential reward from the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 will be based on Total Shareholder Return of Tieto share (TSR): Relative TSR, weight 50%, and revenue growth, weight 30%, as well as gender diversity, weight 10%, and CO2 reduction, weight 10%. Performance will be measured during 2026-2028. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum of 1 080 000 Tieto shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash.

Restricted Share Plan 2026-2028

The reward from the Restricted Share Plan 2026-2028 will be based on a valid employment or director agreement of a key employee upon the reward payment. The reward will be paid after the end of a three-year vesting period 2026-2028. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Restricted Share Plan 2026-2028 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum of 110 000 Tieto shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash.

For further information, please contact:

Trine Rønningen, Group Head of HR, tel. +47 97 113 886, trine.ronningen (at) tieto.com

Tietoevry Corporation

