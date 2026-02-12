Orion Oyj: The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided on a new plan period for the Long-term Incentive program for the company's key persons

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

12 FEBRUARY 2026 at 13.12 EET



The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided on a new plan period for the Long-term Incentive program for the company's key persons

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided on a new Long-term Incentive Program on February 25, 2025. The Long-term Incentive Program consists of annually launched performance share plans, offering participants the opportunity to earn Orion Corporation class B shares of the company as a long-term incentive. Each plan includes a three-year earning period, after which any earned shares are delivered to the participants. The launch of each new plan within the program, including the maximum number of shares to be awarded, the number of participants, their earning opportunities, and the performance goals and criteria, is subject to separate approval by the Board of Directors. The first plan of the Long-term Incentive Program was launched in 2025 and has an earning period spanning the calendar years 2025-2027.

The aim of the program is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key persons in order to increase the value of the company, to commit the key persons to the company, and to offer them a competitive reward program based on earning and holding the company's shares.

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has now decided on the new plan period of the program for the calendar years 2026-2028.

The potential reward for this period will be determined based on the achievement of the Company's targets for operating profit, net sales, pipeline and portfolio development and ESG performance criteria.

The target group of the plan for the earning period 2026 - 2028 will consist of a maximum of 145 Orionees. The total maximum reward to be granted under the plan for the earning period 2026-2028 amounts to 420,000 class B shares of Orion Corporation, representing the gross maximum incentive earning opportunity defined in shares. The estimated maximum total cost for the LTI Plan 2026-2028 is MEUR 26,5 calculated based on the trade volume-weighted average quotation of the share on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. regulated market during the two months preceding the decision to launch the LTI Plan 2026-2028. Since the earning period is three years, the program does not include a restriction period.

The potential reward will be paid partly in the company's class B shares and partly in cash after the end of the earning period. The cash portion is intended to cover the estimated taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward for the participant. The total reward is capped at three times the participant's annual base salary for the earning period. The Board of Directors reserves the right to reduce the rewards if the limits set for payments from the plan in a single calendar year are exceeded.

