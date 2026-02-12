PBF Energy Inc.: PBF Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.275 per Share

- Fourth quarter income from operations of $128.0 million (excluding special items, fourth quarter income from operations of $99.4 million)
- Full year loss from operations of $54.3 million (excluding special items, full year loss from operations of $479.5 million)
- Declares quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share
- Martinez refinery restart on schedule
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today reported fourth quarter 2025 income from operations of $128.0 million as compared to loss from operations of $383.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2025 income from operations was $99.4 million as compared to loss from operations of $427.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The company reported fourth quarter 2025 net income of $79.1 million and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $78.4 million or $0.66 per share. This compares to net loss of $292.6 million, and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $289.3 million or $(2.54) per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Special items in the fourth quarter 2025 results, which increased our net income by a net, after-tax benefit of $21.0 million, or $0.17 per share, consisted of gains on insurance recoveries associated with the February 1, 2025 fire at the Martinez refinery (the "Martinez refinery fire") and our share of the St. Bernard Renewables LLC ("SBR") lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment, partially offset by PBF's LCM inventory adjustment, expenses associated with the Martinez refinery fire, costs related to PBF's Refinery Business Improvement ("RBI") initiative, and a LIFO decrement. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the fourth quarter 2025, excluding special items, was $57.8 million, or $0.49 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net loss of $324.5 million or $(2.82) per share, for the fourth quarter 2024.
PBF's President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Lucey said, "2025 presented significant challenges and opportunities for PBF. Early in the year, unexpected downtime at our Martinez refinery resulted in substantial work and an unplanned use of resources. However, while this challenge was being addressed, we were also able to pursue efficiencies across the company, improving our cost structure, and building a stronger operating base for the future. We are now in the final stages of restoration at Martinez, and our full system will soon be operational-positioning us well as the competitive landscape improves."
Mr. Lucey continued, "Oil markets remain dynamic, and many recent headwinds are now converting to tailwinds for refiners, particularly for PBF. Global refining capacity remains structurally constrained, with expected demand growth and rationalization outpacing new capacity additions. In this environment, our highly-complex, predominantly coastal refining system positions us favorably for the next cycle." Mr. Lucey concluded, "Our focus remains unwavering: safety, reliability, equipment availability, and environmentally responsible operations. By executing on these fundamentals, we will position our refineries to capture the market opportunities ahead."
Loss from operations was $54.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to loss from operations of $699.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Excluding special items, loss from operations was $479.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to loss from operations of $588.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Adjusted fully-converted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025, excluding special items, was $474.6 million, or $(4.13) per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as compared to an adjusted fully-converted net loss, excluding special items, of $456.1 million, or $(3.89) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.
PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend
The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A Common Stock on March 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2026.
Martinez Refinery Update
Construction activities are expected to be complete by February 16, 2026, at the 157,000 barrel per day Martinez, California refinery following the February 1, 2025, incident. The commissioning phase of utility systems and certain idled equipment has been underway since early January, and a sequenced restart of the refinery will progress following successful completion of quality assurance and control processes. We expect that start-up of the Catalytic Cracking Unit will be complete in the first week of March.
As previously disclosed, the company expects the fire-related cost of restoring the refinery to full operational status will largely be covered by insurance, subject to the company's deductible and retentions totaling $30 million. Further, beyond the initial 60-day waiting period, the company expects that its business interruption insurance will significantly offset the financial loss resulting from the downtime through the restart of the refinery. This coverage commenced on April 3, 2025. In the fourth quarter, PBF's insurers paid a third, unallocated, installment of insurance proceeds of $393.5 million, totaling $893.5 million of unallocated insurance reimbursements received in 2025, net of deductibles and retentions. The timing and amount of any agreed future payments will be dependent on the quantum of actual, covered expenditures and calculated losses.
PBF Guidance Update and Outlook
PBF ended 2025 with clear priorities for 2026. We are committed to running all of our assets in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner. We are finalizing the work to restore full operational capability at our Martinez refinery and continuing to progress our RBI program, which is focused on improving reliability and efficiency across our system. In 2025, the RBI program generated in excess of [$230] million of run-rate cost improvements, expected to be fully realized in 2026. We are identifying and implementing additional efficiency and reliability measures throughout 2026 and expect to achieve run-rate cost improvements of [$350] million by year-end 2026. Beyond improving operations, we expect to realize the benefits of the RBI program in our refinery operating expenses and our capital and turnaround programs.
At year-end, we had approximately $530 million of cash and approximately $1,620 million of net debt. We paid approximately $126 million in dividends in 2025.
In 2026, PBF is committed to investing in the business by conducting extensive maintenance and multiple turnarounds across our refining system. In addition to the ongoing repair work at our Martinez refinery, our current planned turnaround schedule for the first half of 2026 is as follows:
- Torrance - Q1, CHD/HDT
- Martinez - Q2, Hydrocracker
Timing and throughput ranges provided reflect current expectations and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. First quarter throughput expectations are included in the table below.
Expected throughput ranges (barrels per day)
First Quarter 2026
Low
High
East Coast
280,000
300,000
Mid-continent
135,000
145,000
Gulf Coast
175,000
185,000
West Coast
220,000
240,000
Guidance constitutes forward-looking information and is based on current PBF Energy operating plans, company assumptions and configuration. All figures and timelines are subject to change based on a variety of factors, including market and macroeconomic factors, as well as company strategic decision-making and overall company performance.
Renewable Diesel
SBR averaged approximately 16,700 barrels per day of renewable diesel production in the fourth quarter. Renewable diesel production for the first quarter is expected to average approximately 16,000 to 18,000 barrels per day.
Adjusted Fully-Converted Results
Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss) excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss) per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, Income (Loss) from operations excluding special items, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, net debt to capitalization ratio and net debt to capitalization ratio excluding special items. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies.
See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements, and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's expectations with respect to its plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to the full and partial restart of the Martinez refinery following the Martinez refinery fire, the timing of such restart, the throughput of the Martinez refinery and anticipated insurance recoveries related to the Martinez refinery fire, the amount and the timing of cost savings and operational efficiencies to be achieved through the Company's RBI Initiative as well as the Company's future earnings and operations overall, including those of our 50-50 equity method investment in SBR. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, our ability to operate safely, reliably, sustainably and in an environmentally responsible manner; our ability to procure necessary permits and equipment and materials required to rebuild the Martinez refinery; our ability to successfully diversify our operations; our ability to make acquisitions or investments, including in renewable fuel production, and to realize the benefits from such acquisitions or investments; our ability to close divestitures and the timing thereof; our ability to successfully manage the operations of our 50-50 equity method investment in SBR; our expectations with respect to our capital spending and turnaround projects; risks associated with our obligation to buy Renewable Identification Numbers and related market risks related to the price volatility thereof; the possibility that we might reduce or not pay further dividends in the future; certain developments in the global oil markets and their impact on the global macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the securities markets generally; the impact of changes in inflation, interest rates and capital costs; tariffs and other trade measures and their effects on trading relationships; global geopolitical and other conflicts and tensions; and the impact of market conditions, unanticipated developments, adverse outcomes with respect to regulatory approvals or matters or litigation, changes in laws or regulations, political developments and other events that are adverse to or restrict refining and marketing operations or could otherwise negatively impact the Company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.
About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.
PBF Energy is also a 50% partner in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture focused on the production of next generation sustainable fuels.
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$ 7,139.5
$ 7,351.3
$ 29,332.3
$ 33,115.3
Cost and expenses:
Cost of products and other
6,456.9
6,844.1
26,627.0
30,266.7
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as
669.0
655.8
2,646.0
2,606.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
145.6
159.9
630.3
614.6
Cost of sales
7,271.5
7,659.8
29,903.3
33,487.5
General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization
107.6
66.8
332.3
260.4
Depreciation and amortization expense
3.6
3.4
14.4
13.2
Gain on insurance recoveries, net
(393.5)
-
(832.5)
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
-
-
-
(3.3)
Equity loss in investee
21.2
4.8
62.2
47.4
Loss on formation of SBR equity method investment
-
-
-
8.7
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
1.1
(0.3)
(93.1)
0.4
Total cost and expenses
7,011.5
7,734.5
29,386.6
33,814.3
Income (loss) from operations
128.0
(383.2)
(54.3)
(699.0)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (net of interest income of $7.1, $7.7, $24.3, and $51.2,
(40.6)
(22.8)
(181.6)
(72.0)
Other non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
0.3
0.7
1.3
2.4
Income (loss) before income taxes
87.7
(405.3)
(234.6)
(768.6)
Income tax expense (benefit)
8.6
(112.7)
(74.1)
(228.4)
Net income (loss)
79.1
(292.6)
(160.5)
(540.2)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.7
(3.3)
(2.0)
(6.4)
Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders
$ 78.4
$ (289.3)
$ (158.5)
$ (533.8)
Net income (loss) available to Class A common stock per share:
Basic
$ 0.67
$ (2.54)
$ (1.39)
$ (4.59)
Diluted
$ 0.66
$ (2.54)
$ (1.39)
$ (4.60)
Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic
116,657,218
114,087,570
114,052,733
116,248,827
Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted
119,122,545
114,950,350
114,915,513
117,111,607
Dividends per common share
$ 0.275
$ 0.275
$ 1.10
$ 1.025
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) and adjusted fully-converted net
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)
$ 78.8
$ (291.5)
$ (160.1)
$ (538.3)
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted
$ 0.66
$ (2.54)
$ (1.39)
$ (4.60)
Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted (Note 6)
119,122,545
114,950,350
114,915,513
117,111,607
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Note 7)
(Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders
$ 78.4
$ (289.3)
$ (158.5)
$ (533.8)
Less: Income allocated to participating securities
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Income (loss) available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders - basic
78.3
(289.4)
(158.6)
(533.9)
Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (Note 2)
0.6
(3.0)
(2.1)
(6.0)
Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (Note 3)
(0.1)
0.9
0.6
1.6
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)
$ 78.8
$ (291.5)
$ (160.1)
$ (538.3)
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: LCM inventory adjustment
313.0
(154.5)
313.0
-
Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR
(2.2)
(14.7)
(10.4)
(18.9)
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
5.4
124.5
5.4
124.5
Add: Martinez refinery fire expenses
40.6
-
163.7
-
Add: Gain on insurance recoveries, net
(393.5)
-
(832.5)
-
Add: Costs related to RBI initiative
8.1
-
29.6
-
Add: Gain on sale of terminal assets
-
-
(94.0)
-
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
-
-
-
(3.3)
Add: Loss on formation of SBR equity method investment
-
-
-
8.7
Less: Recomputed income tax on special items (Note 3)
7.6
11.7
110.7
(28.8)
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items
$ 57.8
$ (324.5)
$ (474.6)
$ (456.1)
Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy Inc
116,657,218
114,087,570
114,052,733
116,248,827
Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)
862,780
862,780
862,780
862,780
Common stock equivalents (Note 6)
1,602,547
-
-
-
Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted
119,122,545
114,950,350
114,915,513
117,111,607
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully
$ 0.66
$ (2.54)
$ (1.39)
$ (4.60)
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items per
$ 0.49
$ (2.82)
$ (4.13)
$ (3.89)
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Income (loss) from operations
$ 128.0
$ (383.2)
$ (54.3)
$ (699.0)
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: LCM inventory adjustment
313.0
(154.5)
313.0
-
Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR
(2.2)
(14.7)
(10.4)
(18.9)
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
5.4
124.5
5.4
124.5
Add: Martinez refinery fire expenses
40.6
-
163.7
-
Add: Gain on insurance recoveries, net
(393.5)
-
(832.5)
-
Add: Costs related to RBI initiative
8.1
-
29.6
-
Add: Gain on sale of terminal assets
-
-
(94.0)
-
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
-
-
-
(3.3)
Add: Loss on formation of SBR equity method investment
-
-
-
8.7
Income (loss) from operations excluding special items
$ 99.4
$ (427.9)
$ (479.5)
$ (588.0)
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP
EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7)
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss)
$ 79.1
$ (292.6)
$ (160.5)
$ (540.2)
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
149.2
163.3
644.7
627.8
Add: Interest expense, net
40.6
22.8
181.6
72.0
Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
8.6
(112.7)
(74.1)
(228.4)
EBITDA
$ 277.5
$ (219.2)
$ 591.7
$ (68.8)
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: LCM inventory adjustment
313.0
(154.5)
313.0
-
Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR
(2.2)
(14.7)
(10.4)
(18.9)
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
5.4
124.5
5.4
124.5
Add: Martinez refinery fire expenses
40.6
-
163.7
-
Add: Gain on insurance recoveries, net
(393.5)
-
(832.5)
-
Add: Costs related to RBI initiative
8.1
-
29.6
-
Add: Gain on sale of terminal assets
-
-
(94.0)
-
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
-
-
-
(3.3)
Add: Loss on formation of SBR equity method investment
-
-
-
8.7
EBITDA excluding special items
$ 248.9
$ (263.9)
$ 166.5
$ 42.2
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
2025
2024
2025
2024
EBITDA
$ 277.5
$ (219.2)
$ 591.7
$ (68.8)
Add: Stock-based compensation
9.2
14.2
39.0
44.3
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: LCM inventory adjustment
313.0
(154.5)
313.0
-
Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR
(2.2)
(14.7)
(10.4)
(18.9)
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
5.4
124.5
5.4
124.5
Add: Martinez refinery fire expenses
40.6
-
163.7
-
Add: Gain on insurance recoveries, net
(393.5)
-
(832.5)
-
Add: Costs related to RBI initiative
8.1
-
29.6
-
Add: Gain on sale of terminal assets
-
-
(94.0)
-
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
-
-
-
(3.3)
Add: Loss on formation of SBR equity method investment
-
-
-
8.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 258.1
$ (249.7)
$ 205.5
$ 86.5
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Unaudited, in millions)
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 527.9
$ 536.1
Inventories
2,563.1
2,595.3
Total assets
13,019.9
12,703.2
Total debt
2,148.3
1,457.3
Total equity
5,449.9
5,678.6
Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13)
4,143.5
4,686.8
Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13)
28 %
20 %
Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13)
34 %
24 %
Net debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13)
23 %
14 %
Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13)
28 %
16 %
SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA
(Unaudited, in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows (used in) provided by operations
$ (78.0)
$ 43.4
Cash flows used in investing activities
(480.2)
(1,041.5)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
550.0
(249.3)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(8.2)
(1,247.4)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
536.1
1,783.5
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 527.9
$ 536.1
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8)
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Revenues
$ 7,133.4
$ 93.5
$ -
$ (87.4)
$ 7,139.5
Cost of products and other
6,538.8
1.2
-
(83.1)
6,456.9
Operating expenses (income)
644.0
29.4
-
(4.4)
669.0
Depreciation and amortization expense
137.3
8.3
3.6
-
149.2
Other segment (income) expenses, net (a) (b)
(392.4)
2.0
126.8
-
(263.6)
Income (loss) from operations
205.7
52.7
(130.4)
-
128.0
Interest (income) expense, net
(11.6)
(0.4)
52.6
-
40.6
Capital expenditures (c)
113.6
3.1
7.5
-
124.2
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Revenues
$ 7,342.1
$ 97.6
$ -
$ (88.4)
$ 7,351.3
Cost of products and other
6,923.6
4.5
-
(84.0)
6,844.1
Operating expenses (income)
629.8
30.4
-
(4.4)
655.8
Depreciation and amortization expense
150.8
9.1
3.4
-
163.3
Other segment expenses, net (a) (b)
-
1.9
69.4
-
71.3
Income (loss) from operations (b)
(362.0)
51.7
(72.9)
-
(383.2)
Interest (income) expense, net
(4.1)
(0.4)
27.3
-
22.8
Capital expenditures (c)
230.5
3.9
3.0
-
237.4
Year Ended December 31, 2025
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Revenues
$ 29,297.7
$ 383.5
$ -
$ (348.9)
$ 29,332.3
Cost of products and other
26,950.2
8.3
-
(331.5)
26,627.0
Operating expenses (income)
2,547.0
116.5
-
(17.5)
2,646.0
Depreciation and amortization expense
594.2
36.1
14.4
-
644.7
Other segment (income) expenses, net (a) (b)
(831.4)
(86.9)
387.2
-
(531.1)
Income (loss) from operations
37.6
309.6
(401.5)
-
(54.3)
Interest (income) expense, net
(27.7)
(1.6)
210.9
-
181.6
Capital expenditures (c)
598.1
17.0
13.8
-
628.9
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Revenues
$ 33,077.9
$ 386.8
$ -
$ (349.4)
$ 33,115.3
Cost of products and other
30,590.4
8.3
-
(332.0)
30,266.7
Operating expenses (income)
2,487.8
135.8
-
(17.4)
2,606.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
578.4
36.2
13.2
-
627.8
Other segment expenses, net (a) (b)
0.9
7.3
305.4
-
313.6
Income (loss) from operations (b)
(579.5)
199.1
(318.6)
-
(699.0)
Interest (income) expense, net
(14.1)
(1.9)
88.0
-
72.0
Capital expenditures (c)
994.8
6.5
7.0
-
1,008.3
Balance at December 31, 2025
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Total Assets (d)
$ 11,469.1
$ 683.4
$ 906.3
$ (38.9)
$ 13,019.9
Balance at December 31, 2024
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Total Assets (d)
$ 10,945.5
$ 781.9
$ 1,015.4
$ (39.6)
$ 12,703.2
(a) Other segment (income) expenses, net include General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and
(b) Income (loss) from operations and Other segment (income) expenses, net within Corporate for the year ended
(c) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's refining segment Capital expenditures exclude
(d) As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Corporate assets include the Company's Equity method investment in
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
MARKET INDICATORS AND KEY OPERATING INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) (Note 9)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Dated Brent crude oil
$ 63.70
$ 74.80
$ 69.03
$ 80.72
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil
$ 59.24
$ 70.42
$ 64.87
$ 75.87
Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil
$ 60.75
$ 72.60
$ 67.08
$ 78.33
Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil
$ 64.02
$ 74.28
$ 69.67
$ 80.24
Crack Spreads:
Dated Brent (NYH) 2-1-1
$ 25.24
$ 14.32
$ 22.59
$ 18.24
WTI (Chicago) 4-3-1
$ 16.16
$ 11.01
$ 18.31
$ 16.27
LLS (Gulf Coast) 2-1-1
$ 24.94
$ 14.07
$ 21.76
$ 18.21
ANS (West Coast-LA) 4-3-1
$ 28.66
$ 17.90
$ 27.52
$ 23.36
ANS (West Coast-SF) 3-2-1
$ 28.29
$ 17.81
$ 30.14
$ 24.62
Crude Oil Differentials:
Dated Brent (foreign) less WTI
$ 4.46
$ 4.38
$ 4.16
$ 4.84
Dated Brent less Maya (heavy, sour)
$ 9.37
$ 12.66
$ 9.31
$ 12.31
Dated Brent less WTS (sour)
$ 5.26
$ 4.72
$ 4.34
$ 4.85
Dated Brent less ASCI (sour)
$ 5.50
$ 4.93
$ 4.12
$ 5.23
WTI less WCS (heavy, sour)
$ 12.52
$ 12.92
$ 12.17
$ 14.82
WTI less Bakken (light, sweet)
$ 1.49
$ 1.17
$ 1.21
$ 1.39
WTI less Syncrude (light, sweet)
$ 1.58
$ 1.08
$ 0.97
$ 0.75
WTI less LLS (light, sweet)
$ (1.51)
$ (2.18)
$ (2.21)
$ (2.45)
WTI less ANS (light, sweet)
$ (4.78)
$ (3.86)
$ (4.80)
$ (4.36)
Effective RIN basket price
$ 6.11
$ 4.05
$ 5.85
$ 3.75
Natural gas (dollars per MMBTU)
$ 4.04
$ 2.98
$ 3.62
$ 2.41
Key Operating Information
Production (barrels per day ("bpd") in thousands)
897.3
871.1
838.5
913.1
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
888.9
862.0
832.9
904.0
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
81.8
79.3
304.0
330.9
Consolidated gross margin per barrel of throughput
$ (1.62)
$ (3.89)
$ (1.87)
$ (1.13)
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4,
$ 11.16
$ 4.89
$ 8.77
$ 7.89
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$ 7.87
$ 7.94
$ 8.38
$ 7.52
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12)
Heavy
22 %
33 %
25 %
31 %
Medium
42 %
35 %
37 %
38 %
Light
16 %
19 %
21 %
17 %
Other feedstocks and blends
20 %
13 %
17 %
14 %
Total throughput
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Yield (% of total throughput)
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
45 %
46 %
45 %
47 %
Distillate and distillate blendstocks
35 %
36 %
35 %
34 %
Lubes
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Chemicals
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Other
19 %
17 %
19 %
18 %
Total yield
101 %
101 %
101 %
101 %
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Supplemental Operating Information - East Coast Refining System (Delaware City
Production (bpd in thousands)
330.5
280.2
297.6
301.7
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
330.6
281.4
300.3
305.2
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
30.4
25.9
109.6
111.7
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$ (0.26)
$ 2.28
$ (0.43)
$ (3.18)
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note
$ 11.50
$ 4.42
$ 8.39
$ 4.74
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$ 5.24
$ 6.31
$ 5.76
$ 5.66
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Heavy
15 %
28 %
21 %
25 %
Medium
54 %
40 %
47 %
42 %
Light
9 %
14 %
12 %
14 %
Other feedstocks and blends
22 %
18 %
20 %
19 %
Total throughput
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Yield (% of total throughput):
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
37 %
38 %
37 %
35 %
Distillates and distillate blendstocks
39 %
38 %
39 %
36 %
Lubes
2 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
Chemicals
1 %
2 %
1 %
1 %
Other
21 %
20 %
20 %
25 %
Total yield
100 %
100 %
99 %
99 %
Supplemental Operating Information - Mid-Continent (Toledo)
Production (bpd in thousands)
149.4
153.7
149.4
143.3
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
147.0
150.6
147.0
140.7
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
13.6
13.8
53.7
51.5
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$ (12.67)
$ 5.82
$ (2.29)
$ 2.28
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note
$ 9.96
$ 5.85
$ 9.53
$ 10.33
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$ 6.12
$ 6.16
$ 6.26
$ 6.10
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Medium
43 %
38 %
39 %
38 %
Light
52 %
58 %
58 %
59 %
Other feedstocks and blends
5 %
4 %
3 %
3 %
Total throughput
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Yield (% of total throughput):
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
52 %
52 %
53 %
54 %
Distillate and distillate blendstocks
40 %
41 %
38 %
37 %
Chemicals
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Other
6 %
5 %
7 %
7 %
Total yield
102 %
102 %
102 %
102 %
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Supplemental Operating Information - Gulf Coast (Chalmette)
Production (bpd in thousands)
182.3
146.8
177.7
162.8
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
179.4
148.4
174.8
162.2
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
16.5
13.7
63.8
59.4
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$ 6.43
$ (7.44)
$ 2.28
$ 0.34
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4,
$ 12.66
$ 2.87
$ 9.04
$ 7.83
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$ 5.37
$ 6.54
$ 5.55
$ 6.00
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Heavy
14 %
14 %
12 %
14 %
Medium
43 %
47 %
42 %
50 %
Light
21 %
25 %
26 %
19 %
Other feedstocks and blends
22 %
14 %
20 %
17 %
Total throughput
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Yield (% of total throughput):
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
48 %
34 %
47 %
42 %
Distillate and distillate blendstocks
31 %
35 %
32 %
35 %
Chemicals
2 %
2 %
1 %
1 %
Other
21 %
28 %
22 %
22 %
Total yield
102 %
99 %
102 %
100 %
Supplemental Operating Information - West Coast (Torrance and Martinez)
Production (bpd in thousands)
235.1
290.4
213.8
305.3
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
231.9
281.6
210.8
295.9
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
21.3
25.9
76.9
108.3
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$ (5.32)
$ (15.44)
$ (10.00)
$ (3.33)
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4,
$ 10.28
$ 5.94
$ 8.55
$ 10.02
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$ 14.68
$ 11.26
$ 15.93
$ 10.95
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Heavy
51 %
66 %
59 %
61 %
Medium
23 %
21 %
19 %
26 %
Light
2 %
- %
3 %
- %
Other feedstocks and blends
24 %
13 %
19 %
13 %
Total throughput
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Yield (% of total throughput):
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
51 %
59 %
50 %
59 %
Distillate and distillate blendstocks
28 %
30 %
29 %
29 %
Other
22 %
14 %
22 %
15 %
Total yield
101 %
103 %
101 %
103 %
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP
GROSS REFINING MARGIN / GROSS REFINING MARGIN PER BARREL OF THROUGHPUT (Note 10)
(Unaudited, in millions, except per barrel amounts)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO
$
per barrel of
throughput
$
per barrel of
throughput
Calculation of consolidated gross margin:
Revenues
$ 7,139.5
$ 87.28
$ 7,351.3
$ 92.70
Less: Cost of sales
7,271.5
88.90
7,659.8
96.59
Consolidated gross margin
$ (132.0)
$ (1.62)
$ (308.5)
$ (3.89)
Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining
Consolidated gross margin
$ (132.0)
$ (1.62)
$ (308.5)
$ (3.89)
Add: Logistics operating expense
29.4
0.36
30.4
0.38
Add: Logistics depreciation expense
8.3
0.10
9.1
0.11
Less: Logistics gross margin
(92.4)
(1.13)
(93.0)
(1.17)
Add: Refining operating expense
644.0
7.87
629.8
7.94
Add: Refining depreciation expense
137.3
1.68
150.8
1.90
Gross refining margin
$ 594.6
$ 7.26
$ 418.6
$ 5.27
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: LCM inventory adjustment
313.0
3.83
(154.5)
(1.95)
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
5.4
0.07
124.5
1.57
Gross refining margin excluding special items
$ 913.0
$ 11.16
$ 388.6
$ 4.89
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO
$
per barrel of
throughput
$
per barrel of
throughput
Calculation of consolidated gross margin:
Revenues
$ 29,332.3
$ 96.49
$ 33,115.3
$ 100.08
Less: Cost of sales
29,903.3
98.36
33,487.5
101.21
Consolidated gross margin
$ (571.0)
$ (1.87)
$ (372.2)
$ (1.13)
Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining
Consolidated gross margin
$ (571.0)
$ (1.87)
$ (372.2)
$ (1.13)
Add: Logistics operating expense
116.5
0.38
135.8
0.41
Add: Logistics depreciation expense
36.1
0.12
36.2
0.11
Less: Logistics gross margin
(375.3)
(1.24)
(378.4)
(1.15)
Add: Refining operating expense
2,547.0
8.38
2,487.8
7.52
Add: Refining depreciation expense
594.2
1.95
578.4
1.75
Gross refining margin
$ 2,347.5
$ 7.72
$ 2,487.6
$ 7.51
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: LCM inventory adjustment
313.0
1.03
-
-
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
5.4
0.02
124.5
0.38
Gross refining margin excluding special items
$ 2,665.9
$ 8.77
$ 2,612.1
$ 7.89
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FOOTNOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
(1) Adjusted fully-converted information is presented in this table as management believes that these Non-GAAP
(2) Represents the elimination of the noncontrolling interest associated with the ownership by the members of
(3) Represents an adjustment to reflect PBF Energy's annualized statutory corporate tax rate of approximately
(4) The Non-GAAP measures presented include adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special
Although we believe that Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the impact of special items provide useful
Special Items:
LCM inventory adjustment - LCM is a GAAP requirement related to inventory valuation that mandates inventory
PBF Energy LCM inventory adjustment - During both the three months and year ended December 31, 2025,
SBR LCM inventory adjustment - During the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, SBR
LIFO inventory decrement - During both the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company
Martinez refinery fire expenses - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, we recorded
Gain on insurance recoveries, net - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, we recorded
Costs related to RBI initiative - During the year ended December 31, 2025, we launched our RBI initiative as
Gain on sale of terminal assets - During the year ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a gain on the sale of
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net - During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a
Loss on formation of SBR equity method investment - During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a
Recomputed income tax on special items - The income tax impact on special items was calculated using the tax
(5) Represents an adjustment to weighted-average diluted shares outstanding to assume the full exchange of
(6) Represents weighted-average diluted shares outstanding assuming the conversion of all common stock
(7) Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA
(8) We operate in two reportable segments: Refining and Logistics. Our operations that are not included in the
PBFX currently does not generate significant third party revenue and intersegment related-party revenues are
(9) As reported by Platts, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies. Effective RIN basket price is recalculated
(10) Gross refining margin and gross refining margin per barrel of throughput are Non-GAAP measures because
(11) Represents refinery operating expenses, including corporate-owned logistics assets, excluding depreciation
(12) We define heavy crude oil as crude oil with American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity less than 24 degrees.
(13) The total debt to capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt and total
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(in millions)
Total debt
$ 2,148.3
$ 1,457.3
Total equity
5,449.9
5,678.6
Total capitalization
$ 7,598.2
$ 7,135.9
Total debt
$ 2,148.3
$ 1,457.3
Total equity excluding special items
4,143.5
4,686.8
Total capitalization excluding special items
$ 6,291.8
$ 6,144.1
Total equity
$ 5,449.9
$ 5,678.6
Special Items (Note 4)
Add: LCM inventory adjustments
313.0
-
Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR
(10.4)
-
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
5.4
-
Add: Martinez refinery fire expenses
163.7
-
Add: Gain on insurance recoveries, net
(832.5)
-
Add: Costs related to RBI initiative
29.6
-
Add: Gain on sale of terminal assets
(94.0)
-
Add: Cumulative historical equity adjustments (a)
(1,328.1)
(1,328.1)
Less: Recomputed income tax on special items
446.9
336.3
Net impact of special items to equity
(1,306.4)
(991.8)
Total equity excluding special items
$ 4,143.5
$ 4,686.8
Total debt
$ 2,148.3
$ 1,457.3
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
527.9
536.1
Net debt
$ 1,620.4
$ 921.2
Total debt to capitalization ratio
28 %
20 %
Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items
34 %
24 %
Net debt to capitalization ratio
23 %
14 %
Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items
28 %
16 %
(a) All prior year special items are reflected on an aggregate basis within "Cumulative historical equity adjustments" before recomputed income tax effect. Refer to the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) for a listing of special items included in cumulative historical equity adjustments prior to 2025
SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.