Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NC7J | ISIN: US2358252052 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DH
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 12:05
26,600 Euro
-5,67 % -1,600
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,00015:56
27,80028,20015:54
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 12:59 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dana Incorporated Announces Appointment of Byron Foster as Chief Executive Officer

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that its board of directors has appointed Byron Foster as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. This planned effective date allows for a structured transition period. R. Bruce McDonald, who has served as Chairman and CEO since 2024, will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Foster currently serves as Senior Vice President and President of Light Vehicle Systems, Dana's largest business unit. He joined Dana in 2021 to lead the company's global commercial, marketing, and communications efforts and assumed his current role later that same year. Under his leadership, the Light Vehicle Systems business has delivered strong sales growth and profit margin improvement. Mr. Foster has more than two decades of senior leadership experience, including executive roles at Johnson Controls and Adient plc, and he serves on the board of directors of Wabtec Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Northwestern University.

"Byron is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our business, our customers, and the opportunities ahead. He has been a driving force behind Dana's transformation, playing a pivotal role in elevating our operations and delivering stronger results across the organization. His commercial, operational, and strategic expertise make him the ideal person to guide Dana through its next chapter of growth. I look forward to supporting him in my ongoing role as Chairman as he assumes leadership of the company," said R. Bruce McDonald, Chairman and current Chief Executive Officer.

"I am honored by the trust the board has placed in me and grateful for Bruce's leadership and support during this transition," said Byron Foster. "Dana has a powerful legacy of engineering excellence and a talented global team committed to delivering value to our customers across the light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets. I look forward to building on this strong foundation as we continue to innovate, grow, and position Dana for long-term success."

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported preliminary sales of $7.5 billion in 2025 with 28,000 people in 24 countries across six continents. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.