TriNet Group, Inc.: TriNet Announces Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025 Results, and Full Year 2026 Guidance

TriNet Stock Repurchase Program Authorized up to $400 million

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The fourth quarter and full year highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

"We closed out 2025 by delivering earnings at the top-end of our guidance," said Mike Simonds, TriNet's President and CEO. "In 2025, we successfully repriced our business, grew free cash flow by 16%, and returned over $200 million in capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends."

Simonds continued, "As we enter 2026, we have a clear strategy in place, with several initiatives launching in support of our strategy, including AI-powered TriNet Assistant for customer service, expansion of our broker channel, and several new exciting partnerships, just to name a few. Momentum is building, and we expect our results to reflect this as we work our way through 2026."

Fourth quarter highlights include:

Total revenues decreased 2% to $1.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

Professional service revenues decreased 7% to $169 million compared to the same period last year.

Net loss was $1 million, or $(0.01) loss per share, compared to net loss of $23 million, or $(0.46) loss per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $21 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $22 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $57 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 4.7%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 4.7% in the same period last year.

Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 9% as compared to the same period last year and decreased 3% as compared to the previous quarter, to approximately 324,000.

Full year highlights include:

Total revenues decreased 1% to $5.0 billion as compared to 2024.

Professional service revenues decreased 6% to $719 million as compared to 2024.

Net income was $155 million or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $173 million or $3.43 per diluted share, in 2024.

Adjusted Net income was $230 million or $4.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $269 million or $5.32 per diluted share, in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $425 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.5%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $485 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 9.6% in 2024.

Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased by 5% compared to 2024, to approximately 334,000.

Stock Repurchase Program:

TriNet stock repurchase program increased by $336 million to bring the total available for repurchase to $400 million as of February 6, 2026, to be deployed subject to market conditions.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

In addition to announcing our fourth quarter 2025 results, we provide our full-year 2026 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.







Full Year 2026 (dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Low

High Total Revenues



$ 4,750

$ 4,900 Professional Service Revenues



$ 625

$ 645 Insurance Cost Ratio



90.75 %

89.25 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



7.5 %

8.7 % Diluted net income per share of common stock



$ 2.15

$ 3.05 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted



$ 3.70

$ 4.70

Annual Report on Form 10-K

We anticipate filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at https://www.trinet.com on or about February 12, 2026. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-K.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About TriNet

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

%

Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,248

$ 1,277

(2) %

$ 5,010

$ 5,053

(1) % Income (loss) before tax 1

(37)

(103)



217

226

(4)

Net income (loss) (1)

(23)

(96)



155

173

(10)

Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock (0.01)

(0.46)

(98)



3.20

3.43

(7)

Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Adjusted EBITDA 57

60

(5)



425

485

(12)

Adjusted Net income 21

22

(5)



230

269

(14)

Free Cash Flow













234

201

16

Operating Metrics:

























Insurance Cost Ratio 94 %

95 %

(1) %

91 %

90 %

1

Average WSEs 323,555

355,157

(9)



333,886

352,681

(5) % Total WSEs 323,206

360,681

(10)



323,206

360,681

(10)







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

(in millions) December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 287

$ 360

(20) % Working capital 231

199

16

Total assets 3,797

4,119

(8)

Debt 895

983

(9)

Total stockholders' equity 54

69

(22)







Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 303

$ 279

9 % Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43)

153

(128)

Net cash used in financing activities (49)

(207)

(76)



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in millions except per share data) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Professional service revenues $ 169 $ 181

$ 719 $ 765 Insurance service revenues 1,065 1,081

4,224 4,224 Interest income 14 15

67 64 Total revenues 1,248 1,277

5,010 5,053 Insurance costs 1,003 1,025

3,835 3,797 Cost of providing services 74 76

289 304 Sales and marketing 66 71

269 289 General and administrative 58 92

207 232 Systems development and programming 16 16

71 68 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 16 19

66 75 Interest expense, bank fees and other 14 15

56 62 Total costs and operating expenses 1,247 1,314

4,793 4,827 Income (loss) before tax 1 (37)

217 226 Income taxes (benefit) 2 (14)

62 53 Net income (loss) $ (1) $ (23)

$ 155 $ 173 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes - (5)

3 (1) Comprehensive income $ (1) $ (28)

$ 158 $ 172 Net income per share:









Basic $ (0.01) $ (0.46)

$ 3.20 $ 3.47 Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.46)

$ 3.20 $ 3.43 Weighted average shares:









Basic 48 50

48 50 Diluted 48 50

49 50

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





December 31,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data)

2025

2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 287

$ 360 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,694

1,413 Accounts receivable, net

20

32 Payroll funds receivable

264

349 Prepaid expenses, net

82

64 Other payroll assets

474

916 Other current assets

47

46 Total current assets

2,868

3,180 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

128

145 Property and equipment, net

11

10 Operating lease right-of-use asset

36

24 Goodwill

461

461 Software and other intangible assets, net

153

156 Other assets

140

143 Total assets

$ 3,797

$ 4,119 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 86

$ 89 Revolving credit agreement borrowings

-

75 Client deposits and other client liabilities

57

76 Accrued wages

555

580 Accrued health insurance costs, net

207

189 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

42

44 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,671

1,906 Operating lease liabilities

10

13 Insurance premiums and other payables

9

9 Total current liabilities

2,637

2,981 Long-term debt, noncurrent

895

908 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

106

110 Deferred taxes

55

11 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

37

26 Other non-current liabilities

13

14 Total liabilities

3,743

4,050 Total stockholders' equity

54

69 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 3,797

$ 4,119

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 2023 Operating activities





Net income $ 155 $ 173 $ 375 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 66 75 72 Amortization of deferred costs 49 44 40 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment 7 11 9 Stock based compensation 65 65 59 Deferred income taxes 45 (2) 5 Impairment of intangibles and other 5 28 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net - (2) (3) Prepaid expenses, net (12) (18) 4 Other payroll assets - 3 (3) Other assets (42) (52) (35) Accounts payable and other liabilities (4) - (11) Client deposits and other client liabilities (3) (10) 23 Accrued wages (2) (5) 7 Accrued health insurance costs, net 1 (2) 7 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (4) (11) (8) Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (10) (3) 8 Operating lease liabilities (13) (15) (17) Net cash provided by operating activities 303 279 539 Investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (78) (190) (276) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 103 421 286 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (69) (78) (75) Proceeds from sale of business 1 - - Other Investments - - (5) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43) 153 (70) Financing activities





Change in WSE and TriNet Trust related assets and liabilities, net 281 139 6 Repurchase of common stock (183) (183) (1,122) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 11 12 15 Payment of long-term financing costs and debt issuance costs - - (9) Proceeds from issuance of 2031 Notes - - 400 Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings - - 695 Repayment of revolving credit agreement borrowings (90) (110) (495) Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (16) (28) (30) Dividends paid (52) (37) - Net cash used in financing activities (49) (207) (540) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - - - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted 211 225 (71) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:





Beginning of period 1,691 1,466 1,537 End of period $ 1,902 $ 1,691 $ 1,466 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 52 $ 59 $ 25 Income taxes paid, net 27 76 114 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities





Cash dividend declared, but not yet paid $ 13 $ 12 $ - Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 3 $ 2 $ 4 Receivable from sale of business $ 6 $ - $ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, - transaction and integration costs, and - restructuring costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include restructuring costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to the prior period and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense, - restructuring costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments.) • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Free Cash Flow • Net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures • Provides information on the strength of our liquidity and available cash. • Provides management with a measure to assist in making planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. • We also sometimes refer to Free Cash Flow Conversion ratio, which is the ratio of free cash flow to Adjusted EBITDA.



(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.0% for 2025, and 25.6% for 2024, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December

31, (in millions) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (1) $ (23)

$ 155 $ 173 Provision for income taxes 2 (14)

62 53 Stock based compensation 17 12

65 65 Interest expense, bank fees and other 14 15

56 62 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 16 19

66 75 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 3 2

10 8 Restructuring costs 6 49

11 49 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57 $ 60

$ 425 $ 485 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.7 % 4.7 %

8.5 % 9.6 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December

31, (in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (1) $ (23)

$ 155 $ 173 Effective income tax rate adjustment 2 (5)

8 (5) Stock based compensation 17 12

65 65 Amortization of intangible assets 3 5

10 19 Non-cash interest expense 1 1

3 3 Restructuring costs 6 49

11 49 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (7) (17)

(22) (35) Adjusted Net Income $ 21 $ 22

$ 230 $ 269 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 48 50

49 50 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.44

$ 4.73 $ 5.32

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 303 $ 279 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (69) (78) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 234 $ 201 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 425 $ 485 Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio (a)/(b) 55 % 41 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the full-year 2026 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



FY 2025

Year 2026 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High Net income $155

(34) % (6) % Effective income tax rate adjustment 8

(30) 28 Stock based compensation 65

3 3 Amortization of intangible assets 10

- - Non-cash interest expense 3

(100) (100) Restructuring costs 11

33 33 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (22)

6 6 Adjusted Net Income $230

(23) % (3) % GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 49





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $4.73

$3.70 $4.70

